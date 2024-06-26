How Important Is After Sun Care?

bymuratdeniz / Getty Images

The sun is out and we are outside. While we love being under the sun, sunscreen is the one thing we can never leave the house without. While sunscreen is essential to apply to ensure skin stays youthful and damage-free, consider after sun-care for recovery as well.

Below, Dr. Hadley C. King, MD, FAAD, a dermatologist based in New York City, and Valerie Aparovich, a certified cosmetologist and aesthetician, share with ESSENCE everything you need to know about post-sun lotions.

What are after-sun lotions?

“After-sun lotions are skincare products designed to moisturize and soothe the skin after exposure to the sun,” Aparovich tells ESSENCE. “After-sun lotions are usually formulated with additional hydrating and calming components to provide some extra support to the sun-kissed skin and ease the symptoms of prolonged or excessive UV exposure, such as dehydration, overheating, and redness.”

The benefits

“Most after-sun formulations hydrate the skin, support the skin barrier, and lock in moisture,” King says. “They also contain ingredients that have soothing and anti-inflammatory properties, as well as antioxidant properties to help protect the skin from damage from free radicals.” After-sun lotions can help the skin heal, however, King suggests that if you’re using an after-sun lotion that contains hydrocortisone, do not use it for “more than a week.”

What’s the difference between sunscreen and after-sun lotions?

Sunscreen and after-sun lotions have different skincare goals. “Sunscreens are designed to create a protective barrier against UV rays on the skin’s surface and secure it from the harmful effects of staying in the sun,” Aparovich says. “After-sun lotions rehydrate and calm the skin once you’re out of the sun.” While sunscreens can help shield and block ultraviolet radiation, preventing sunburn and skin cancer, after-sun lotions comfort the skin by replenishing with moisture.

Which ones should I use?

01 01 Sun Bum After Sun Cool Down Lotion This lightweight after sun lotion has vitamin E and antioxidants to hydrate and soothe your skin. Available at sunbum.com 14 Shop Now 02 02 Burt’s Bees After Sun Lotion With notes of aloe and coconut oil, this after-sun lotion will not leave your skin looking extra-greasy, it’s fast-absorbing to calm and restore your skin. Available at amazon.com 16 Shop Now 03 03 Hawaiian Tropic After Sun Body Butter If you want to apply some butter to your chocolate skin, this after-sun body lotion has coconut oil, avocado oil and shea butter to make your skin so soft and will leave a coconut scent. Available at amazon.com 11 Shop Now 04 04 Coola Organic Radical Recovery After Sun Body Lotion The melanin can get a nice treatment with this lotion. This after-sun lotion has essential oils of lavender, orange peel, cedrus atlantica, mandarin peel, and sunflower to give your skin a natural glow. Available at amazon.com 32 Shop Now

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on the links we provide, we may receive compensation.