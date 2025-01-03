How To Achieve The Trending Soft Glow

Delmaine Donson / Getty Images

There’s nothing more charming than a woman with a glow. A hint of radiance in our smile, aura, and skin are our silent ways of showing the world our inner peace. We allow our glow to guide us in life’s darkest moments and bask in it when life feels brighter than the sun.

It’s no surprise, then, that a “soft glow” has been trending on social media. It is the idea of glowing subtly without appearing overly greasy. However, it’s important to note that many healthy habits contribute to a natural glow: good diet, water, and monitoring stress. A good beauty routine can also contribute to the daily light dew we seek to achieve.

Luckily, our expert esthetician, Ashely White, owner of Skin Class Hero, is here to help us achieve just that! She specializes in helping the body and skin achieve a radiance that will catch every eye her clients walk past. “A soft glow that is hydrated and slightly sunkissed base without looking like you rolled yourself in baby oil,” she says. It perfectly describes what it means to indulge in the subtleties of a classic skincare routine. White is all about being intentional with the products she uses to achieve the perfect glow. She prioritizes a balanced skincare routine with products that can be used daily without sacrificing the skin barrier.

How to achieve a soft glow

Beauty Stats Universal Triple Action Peal was at the top of White’s recommendation list. The product is praised for its gentle exfoliation, and it is filled with AHAs and BHAs to create a foundation for your skin to receive products. “I love using these gentle peel pads to remove them and help improve product absorption for longer-lasting radiance,” White says. She then recommended that we go in with a hydrating serum. Currently, she is a fan of Experiment Beauty’s Super Saturated Concentrate. A deep hydrating concentrate packed with 30% of glycerin—a known ingredient for packing in tons of nutrients to the skin and deeply hydrating the pores.

Once we pump our skin with the juices it deserves, it’s time to lock it in with SPF. White says, “Linder Health CastAway Sunscreen SPF 30 feels and applies like a hydrating serum, leaving skin protected and luminous in one swoop.” The product is described as a non-greasy melt for the skin. No wonder our expert esthetician has paired it with Ami Colé Light-Catching Highlighter, a translucent balm highlighter dedicated to helping you catch your light.

A note for acne-prone and sensitive skin

Trying different products can be nerve-wracking for those who struggle with breakouts and sensitive skin moments. It’s best to take things one product at a time and slowly build up to the glow of your desire. “It’s best to experiment with one new product at a time over several weeks rather than swapping several foreign things at a time,” recommends White. Overall, it isn’t about the result of the glow but what we learned along the way to achieve it.