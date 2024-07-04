Beauty Products I Wish I Left Behind During My Travels

@sheiscelestee / Instagram

Packing for a big trip can be an anxious experience. Most of us pack anything and everything we can, especially if we’re away from our beauty cabinet for a while. You never know when you might need pimple patches, rash ointments, or even a red light therapy mask– just in case the sun isn’t enough. Either way, we’ve all been guilty of packing more than we should, including myself. I recently traveled to Bali for a month and as a beauty writer, my luggage was filled with an unhealthy amount of products I could’ve left safely at home.

They say the first step to healing is being vulnerable. So, here goes. Hi, my name is Celeste, and I pack too many beauty products. I pack so many skincare and makeup items that even TSA has expressed its deepest concerns. Still, it was hard to stop. I carried my beauty items twenty hours away from home only to realize I didn’t use half of what I brought.

To prevent you from doing the same thing this summer, I have curated a list of beauty items I never touched during my trip.

Serums

I packed an overwhelming amount of serums for my trip. Serums are especially important to me because I have dry skin. However, my skin produced healthy oils because I traveled to Bali, where the climate is more humid. I would typically use two serums in New York, one of them being a double serum, for both day and night. During my trip, I only used one serum for both day and night. Some days, I skipped serum altogether since my skin was at a sufficient level of hydration.

I wish I had considered the climate before packing an abundance of serums. I could’ve packed far less and made room for other personal items. A lesson from this is that your at-home skincare routine may not be what your skin needs when on vacation. It is better to check the weather and where your destination is and select enough products based on that. Consider consulting your derm or esthetician for recommendations, too, if you feel lost.

Sheet masks

Nothing makes me happier than being at home with a good movie and a relaxing face mask on. I packed several sheet masks during my trip and even purchased extra ones in South Korea, just in case. Although I took advantage of wearing a mask on the plane to keep my skin looking supple, I forgot they existed in my carry-on when I landed. I did not touch my sheet masks during my trip because I didn’t have time or care. Every morning, I was excited to get ready and explore. At night, I was far too mesmerized by the day to even think about a sheet mask.

I realized our beauty routines keep us balanced amid our chaotic schedules. Vacations are the complete opposite of our routines. In fact, it feels healthier to take a break from the beauty schedules that can sometimes feel like a chore. One or two sheet masks for the plane is fine, but leave the rest at home where they belong. They’re better off being chilled in our beauty fridges waiting patiently for our return than in a hot luggage wasting away.

Foundation

Gaslighting myself into thinking I was going to maintain a full beat in one of the most humid places on earth is the definition of being delusional. I sadly attempted to use a foundation on my trip, but I discovered it melting off my face only a few hours later. This situation made me opt for my concealers; adopting a light makeup look instead.

As much as I wanted to be “that girl” with a full beat, it wasn’t the environment to do so. Additionally, I wanted to show off my skin more, since I had a sun-kissed glow from all my days by the pool. That said, there’s nothing wrong with wanting to put on make-up while on vacation. But, there’s also nothing wrong with keeping things light and letting your skin breathe.

This might be an unpopular opinion, but there’s no use in bringing a gua sha on vacation. Being on the beautiful island of Bali surrounded by incredible natural views, the last thing I thought of was using my gua sha. This was mostly because my face wasn’t nearly as puffy as it is in New York, mainly due to my diet. Inflammation and puffiness in the body can be primarily caused by the foods we eat. Foods with anti-inflammatory properties support our lymphatic system, creating a de-puffing experience for the skin.

My diet in Bali was significantly better than in the U.S. I regularly consumed berries, leafy greens like spinach, and vegetables like broccoli and brussels sprouts. The humidity also encouraged me to drink more water than I typically would back home. I am confident my change in diet significantly contributed to decreasing the puffiness in my skin. These factors made me question if my gua sha is just a distraction from a larger issue in how I care for my body. I hope that I can continue to keep these healthy eating habits back home and eventually not rely on my favorite beauty tool.

Facial spray

Out of all the beauty items I packed, I most certainly thought I would make use of my facial spray. There’s nothing like having a midday refresh when you feel like your skin needs an extra boost. I didn’t make use of this product because I simply didn’t feel like my skin needed it. If anything, I needed the opposite as my skin was extremely hydrated. Blot patches were more of a necessity for me than anything else. My newly purchased facial spray stood in my villa, hardly untouched for a month. I would’ve been better off leaving this item at home and making room for a powder.