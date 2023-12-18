14 Beauty Products to Add to Your Travel Makeup Bag

With 2024 on its way, many of us are already mentally preparing to take the trip we’ve been waiting for since we added the destination on our vision boards. We have our outfits planned and our flights booked. This leads to one final question: what are we bringing in our makeup bag?
One of my favorite toxic traits is that I always buy new beauty products for trips, even though my makeup collection is vast. What can I say? If I’m going to a new location, I need new makeup. So if you’re anything like me, and you enjoy the extra dopamine from a Sephora haul, or someone who needs a few makeup items that TSA won’t throw away, we’ve got you covered. Below, we’ve compiled a list of travel-friendly makeup products to add to your makeup bag for your upcoming getaway.
Ami Colé Ultra-Flex Clear Eyebrow Shaping Gel
Keep your brows in shape while you strut the streets in Barcelona with this brow gel. The product works to sculpt and set your brows and has banana peel extract to support hair growth. Available at Sephora
Keys SoulCare IT’S LIKE SKIN 2-IN-1 CONCEALER + TINT
Light coverage will be your best friend if you’re heading to a sunny, tropical location. This product provides a lightweight formula with a radiant finish that your skin will love. Available at Keys SoulCare
You no longer have to use tape or any special technique to create a perfect cat-eye. With this unique eyeliner, you can rotate the pen in any direction for a seamless, stress-free application. Available at Labomme
With a shade range designed for diverse skin tones, this lip gloss adds a touch of sophistication, complementing any makeup look with its smooth, glossy texture and long-lasting wear. Available at Target
Get ready to have your cheeks shining for all to see with this product. This diamond dust-like highlight is excellent for a fierce glisten on the cheeks and body. With its strong, holographic packaging, you don’t worry about this product breaking while you travel. Available at Moira Beauty
Having your makeup stay on with no transfer is vital, and this setting spray’s innovative formula creates a protective barrier, ensuring your makeup stays put without smudging or transferring throughout the day.Available at LYS Beauty
Keep your eyelashes lifted and volumized throughout the day with this mascara. Whether you prefer a natural or bold finish, this mascara will enhance your lashes, framing your eyes beautifully.
Available at Target
This blush possesses swirls of pink and berry colors that create a glamorous flush. It also has a built-in brush, allowing you to blend and achieve a radiant, raspberry glow effortlessly.
Available at Violette FR