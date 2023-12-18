14 Beauty Products to Add to Your Travel Makeup Bag

Shutterstock / Pixel-Shot

With 2024 on its way, many of us are already mentally preparing to take the trip we’ve been waiting for since we added the destination on our vision boards. We have our outfits planned and our flights booked. This leads to one final question: what are we bringing in our makeup bag?

One of my favorite toxic traits is that I always buy new beauty products for trips, even though my makeup collection is vast. What can I say? If I’m going to a new location, I need new makeup. So if you’re anything like me, and you enjoy the extra dopamine from a Sephora haul, or someone who needs a few makeup items that TSA won’t throw away, we’ve got you covered.

Below, we’ve compiled a list of travel-friendly makeup products to add to your makeup bag for your upcoming getaway.

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on the links we provide, we may receive compensation.