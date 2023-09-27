Topicals’ New Campaign With Teyana Taylor Celebrates Individuality

courtesy of Topicals

Beauty brand Topicals is on a mission to calm your breakouts and flares up. Founder Olamide Olowe launched the company in 2020 with viral products such as the beloved Faded Serum and Under Eye Masks. Since then, they have expanded into body care with their Slather Body Serum and Like Butter Mist. But, the award-winning skincare brand is more than their incredible, TikTok-praised offerings.

Topicals also champions their community by redefining beauty standards one campaign and product rollout at a time. “I’ve always believed in Topicals as a brand that embraces diversity and inclusivity,” Olowe says. “I want everyone to find themselves within our brand.” To further this messaging? Their latest campaign, entitled Hard Body, Soft Touch, with multi-hyphenate Teyana Taylor.

The campaign highlights the importance of self-care, even amidst a schedule as busy as the one that the singer, actress and creative director has. It not only includes stunning images of Taylor, but she also shares her favorite Topicals products in her very own self-care edit. Amongst her go-tos for exfoliating and depuffing the eyes is their milky body serum, Slather Body Serum, a butter-like facial mist, Like Butter Mist, and depuffing eye masks, Faded Under Eye Masks.

Olowe says the untouchable star was the perfect person to spotlight for this campaign, as the mission was to not only celebrate skincare as self-care but to also honor the importance of individuality and self-expression. As Olowe says, “she embodies the spirit of reinvention and breaking boundaries,” much like Topicals. “She shows us that we can constantly evolve and rewrite our own narratives. Together, we’re here to inspire you to reimagine who you can become.”

Shop Teyana Taylor’s “Hard Body, Soft Touch” edit at topicals.com.