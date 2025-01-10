Anthony Barboza / Getty Images

Throughout history, Black beauty has been ahead of the trends. Think: XXL acrylic nails (now seen on Marc Jacobs) to minimalist makeup appropriated as a “clean girl aesthetic.” Meanwhile, much credit is left overdue. This year, however, beauty’s aesthetic landscape has more to do with the future of our beauty, rather than the unfair past.

“While makeup and skincare will remain important, the aesthetic category will likely outpace other beauty segments,” founder of The Black Beauty Club Tomi Talabi tells ESSENCE, and Black women (and men) are first in line. With wellness on an uptick, biohacking, regenerative treatments, and taboo health practices are behind this year’s biggest trend: living longer.

Below, industry experts Tomi Talabi, Samantha Mims, and Lyric Christian let us in on what’s in and out for 2025.

What’s in for 2025:

Biohacking and regenerative treatments

Longevity is set to dominate the wellness sector in 2025, according to a Euromonitor International report. The report projects global sales of vitamins and supplements to reach $139.9 billion by the end of 2025, up from $127.2 billion in 2024 as consumers turn to the category to address targeted concerns from physical changes to mental well-being and nutritional support.

While “age-reversal” supplements, like NAD+ and Mitopure powder, are on the rise, regenerative skin care treatments are on an up as well. “I think that aesthetic treatments such as Botox and injectables will grow significantly in popularity in 2025, particularly within the Black community,” Talabi says. “Advanced regenerative treatments such as PRP (Platelet-Rich Plasma), microneedling, baby Botox, and natural fillers are gaining significant traction.”

According to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS), injectable procedures among Black patients increased by 15% year over year as of 2022. “Black women are among the fastest-growing demographics seeking non-surgical cosmetic treatments, motivated by a desire for natural enhancement and age-defying results without altering their inherent beauty,” she says, citing heightened inclusivity with skin tones and facial structure in the aesthetics industry.

Mens’ aesthetics

With male grooming products up 77 percent year-on-year in a market expected to be worth $115 billion by 2028, men’s beauty is predicted to be big this year. “More men will also seek aesthetic treatments beyond the traditional focus on hairlines, especially in regions like Turkey, which is known for its medical tourism,” Talabi says.

Taboo wellness

“Previously taboo or underserved areas — like sexual wellness, mental well-being and women’s health — are now becoming a more critical component of the wellness journey,” said Euromonitor’s global health and beauty lead Irina Barbalova in a ‘Women’s Health’ whitepaper published in May 2024.

While menopausal care is expected to peak, skin therapist and ESSENCE beauty columnist Samantha Mims predicts body care products and practices will be this year’s “next big thing.” “Body serums, self sculpting and lymphatic drainage treatments universally are being incorporated into home self care routines,” Mims says. “I see a lot of people prioritizing their health a lot more than before.”

Despite the growing interest in biohacking and regenerative treatments—like PRF injections, microneedling and Sofwave skin tightening—“natural” health-related ingredients balance the unnatural. Between 75 hard challenges and eating your skincare, “natural approaches to beauty such as ph-hue makeup (lipsticks and blushes) and collagen stimulant treatments excluding toxins are taking over,” Mims says.

Cosmetic surgery and makeup as skincare

“Dare I say skin over makeup,” says pro and artist relations at MAC and founder of Mind Candy Beauty Lyric Christian. With cosmetic surgery entering an “undetectable era” and makeup turning into skin care products, “there is a growing emphasis on products prioritizing skin health by blending skincare benefits with makeup,” Talabi says, with both experts citing a “natural, healthy glow.”

While consumers prioritize skincare over traditional makeup, “brands notice this and are answering the call with hybrid products like skin tints, tinted moisturizers and makeup infused with skincare,” Christian says. For example, the MAC Studio Radiance 24HR Luminous Lift Concealer reduces dark circles under the eyes by 18% over time, meanwhile the EADEM Le Chouchou Lip Balm triples as a lip gloss, mask, and lip peel treatment.

According to the Business of Beauty, brushes for makeup, hair, and even serum are poised to go big in 2025. Meanwhile, beef tallow moisturizer and face taping are expected to add an extra boost to this year’s skincare craze.

Future-nostalgic beauty

Last week, Zendaya hinted at her engagement to Tom Holland while wearing an old Hollywood bob at the 2025 Golden Globes. “This year, I predict that 2025 will see a major resurgence of Old Hollywood glam,” says Christian. “The timeless appeal of polished waves, winged liner, and bold lips will likely inspire both red carpet looks and everyday beauty routines.”

Meanwhile, Christian predicts iridescent lips will have a moment this year as innovation surges in the category. “Iridescent, glossy, and holographic lip products offer a playful yet wearable way to elevate a look,” she says. “The combination of nostalgia and innovation will make 2025 a dynamic year for beauty trends, blending timeless elegance with fresh, futuristic touches.”

Scalp and body care

Understated categories—like scalp and body care—should be on all of our radars this year. “While I don’t think hair will surpass makeup this year just yet, I have noticed a rise in the popularity of haircare, particularly products targeting scalp health,” Christian says. And 4C hair is at the helm. From hair growth hacks, like Minoxidil, trending to new innovations from Black celebrity hair care brands, “more brands are expanding and diversifying their offerings for curls, coils, and waves.”

At the same time, body care often exists in the shadows of skincare. However, Mims sees change in the near future. “I expect that body care will be the biggest trend this year,” she says. “This has been slowly but surely on the horizon and we are seeing a lot more brands produce more innovative body products and devices.”

What to leave in 2024:

“Get skinny quick” schemes

“This year, I pray the obsession with specific body sizes and the reliance on GLP-1 receptor agonists for weight management fade away,” Talabi says. Although Ozempic is a prescription to treat type 2 diabetes, it was also 2024’s cheat sheet for getting skinny quick. “While GLP-1 treatments have their place in medical contexts, their prominence in the beauty and wellness industries often shifts the focus from holistic well-being to quick fixes for body modification.”

At the same time, the wellness industry and pedestalization of supplements may inadvertently promote Orthorexia. “The fixation on attaining a particular body shape perpetuates unrealistic and narrow beauty standards,” she says. “It undermines the celebration of diverse body types that genuinely reflect the rich tapestry of inclusive beauty.”

Y2K and gothic grunge

According to Lyric Christian, Y2K and gothic grunge trends are out. “Personally, the Y2K moment feels exclusive and, in many ways, leans into a very white-centric ideal of beauty,” she says. “The emphasis on ultra-thin brows, icy pastels, and certain nostalgic silhouettes often fails to account for the diversity of features, skin tones, and styles that exist today.”

“Clean girl” aesthetic

This year, Christian wants to see a “clean girl” rebrand. “The issue isn’t the trend itself, which celebrates natural brows and makeup that enhances one’s natural beauty, but the whitewashing of a style rooted in Black culture,” Christian says. From the minimalist, polished beauty of a ‘90s Erykah Badu to TK, “I’d like to see more acknowledgment of the origins of trends, ensuring that credit is given where it’s due.”

Opposingly, Talabi doesn’t see the trend going anywhere anytime soon. “The clean girl aesthetic from last year will stay strong rather than disappear,” she says, at least, not until the end of the year. Predicting a return of full glam, “this shift will counterbalance the minimalist approach, allowing beauty lovers to experiment with more dramatic and expressive looks when desired.”