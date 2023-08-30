Top 7 Products To Use In The Bath

Adobe Stock/ Manuel

A bath is a daily ritual for us all. From 5-minute showers to hours in the bath, cleansing your body is a ritual to initiate and conclude your day. As bubbles float up and pop in the hot steam of running water, take extra time today to let your body have a long soak in the bath.

From exclusive bath duos to intimate wellness, submerge your body into a tub of bubbles with Essence Beauty’s top 7 products to use in the bathtub.

Maison Margiela, a Parisian haute couture house, developed their Replica collection to relieve memories through scent. In memory of Beverly Hills 2005, the Bubble Bath candle produces comforting clean accords.

The scented aroma will swim into the bubbles floating in your bathtub. As you cleanse your body, light a Replica candle to transport you to your most comforting moment in time. After all, it is a memory in a candle.

Founded by Pharrell, Humanrace is a wellness company for the mind, body, and spirit. The Charcoal Body Bar is an energy channeling exfoliant formulated with rice powder and jojoba seed oil.

The exfoliate bar smooths and refines the skin texture without stripping moisture. A soap-free body bar, the ingredients maintain your skin’s natural pH with a rich foam to lock in moisture as you scrub.

The Void massage body bar is a bar soap with activated charcoal and raw coconut shell. Founded by Tamara Johnson, the Ensō Apothecary massage bar is a vegan skincare product to enrich your bath time.

Deep clean and purify your skin with the bar to remove oil, dirt, and other toxins from your body. Allow the scent of frankincense and sage to fill your pores with aromatherapeutic benefits as you bathe.

Binu Binu, a Korean soap house, is founded in traditional knowledge and essential ingredients for daily rituals. The Sea Woman Bath Soak is a Black lava salt for your daily bathing ritual, formulated with peppermint and sea tangle.

Apply the salt to your bath for a mineral-rich seaweed and essential oil bathhouse classic.

The tub kit® features soak bath salts in scent no. 1, and the coconut milk bath. Founded by Maude, the duo is formulated for sexual wellness and a soak you could use for a single bath, or with your partner. Scent no. 1 is a hand-harvested blend with warm notes of amber, cedar leaf, lemongrass, tonka beans and medjool date.

Liha is a beauty company founded in an Afro-British mixture. Idan, the Yoruba word for magic, is named after the moisturizing oil’s aphrodisiac qualities.

From body to hair oil, the Idan oil can offer intimate stimulation after the bath. The cold-pressed coconut oil is infused with Tuberose flower and can be applied head-to-toe before bed, then rinsed off the morning after.

The Shaman Charcoal Soap and Konjac Sponge is a duo for you to add skin care to your bath time. Use the plant-based sponge to massage the bamboo charcoal into your skin for exfoliate benefits.

Formulated with activated charcoal, the Charcoal Soap has boricha tea and parkii butter for cleansing. Pair the facial duo with the Humanrace exfoliate body bar to condition the body and face as you bathe.