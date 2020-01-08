The Top Rated Bubble Bath Products On Amazon Under $15
By Shalwah Evans

Bubble baths might seem like a silly thing to celebrate as a national holiday. But if you take baths then you understand their power to destress and calm your mood. And with the right products, you can up the ante on your bubble bath time, making it a magical experience.

So grab your glass of wine, cup of tea, tumbler of Scotch, or whatever you prefer to sip (I’ve gone as far as to eat a slice of pizza in the bath), and get ready to indulge. On this National Bubble Bath Day we have Amazon’s top rated bubble bath products to make every bath time an experience.

Each pick has a 4 star rating or higher across hundreds of reviews, and they’re all under $15, making your tub a destination for affordable self-care.

01
Deep Steep Brown Sugar Vanilla Bubble Bath
Deep Steep
available at Amazon $10.50 Shop Now
02
Burt's Bees Lemon and Vitamin E Bath & Body Oil
Burt's Bees
available at Amazon $12 Shop Now
03
San Francisco Salt Company Sleep Lavender Bath Salts
San Francisco Salt Company
available at Amazon $13 Shop Now
04
Dr. Teal's Pure Epsom Salt Foaming Bath
Dr. Teal's
available at Amazon $5 Shop Now
05
Two Sisters Spa Relaxing Lavender Bubble Bath Bomb
Two Sisters Spa
available at Amazon $8 Shop Now
06
Bath & Body Works Aromatherapy Stress Relief Body Wash & Foam Bath
Bath & Body Works
available at Amazon $12 Shop Now
07
Alaffia Coconut Bubble Bath
Alaffia
available at Amazon $12 Shop Now
08
Fleur D' Extase Bath Bomb Spa Gift Set
Fleur D' Extase
available at Amazon $12 Shop Now
09
Ancient Minerals Magnesium Bath Flakes
Ancient Minerals
available at Amazon $10 Shop Now
10
Village Naturals Therapy Foaming Bath Oil and Body Wash
Village Naturals Therapy
available at Amazon $14 Shop Now
