Top 10 Beauty Brands For Black Business Month

As we prepare for back to school and re-up on our favorite fall products, a laundry list of must-have brands begin to add up — and fast. August is not only weeks before a new season, but a month to acknowledge the beauty products we can rely on.

From SheaMoisture and Mielle, to Topicals and Honey Pot, these Black-owned or founded products have been on our lists all season long. In honor of Black Business Month, here are the best 10 Black beauty brands to support this month, and every month.

Pattern™ by Tracee Ellis Ross is a celebrity-founded brand for textured hair. From tight coils to locs, their shampoos, gels, and masks are formulated for every curl pattern. These products will guide any hair texture regardless of damage, porosity, protective styles and all the transitions in between.

Founded by Mahisha Dellinger, Curls is a hair care company for natural, textured hair. Formulated with quality ingredients and dependability, Curls has a sweet combination of accessible and effective products for your weekly routine. Not just for adults, their collection of shampoos, conditioners, and moisturizers celebrate you and your baby’s every twist, turn, and curl.

Mielle Organics® is an Essence fan favorite. CEO and Founder, Monique Rodriguez, founded Mielle in 2014 after her butt-length hair care routine went viral on social media. From shampoo and conditioner, to scalp treatments, Mielle has ten collections formulated for textured hair. Mielle is well known for their Rosemary Mint Scalp and Hair Strengthening Oil as the industry’s best selling product for textured hair care.

SheaMoisture is Black-founded, Black-led, and Black-inspired business. Developed in honor of Sofi Tucker, a shea butter and black soap seller in Sierra Leone, SheaMoisture continues to formulate their products with African roots in mind. Founded by Richelieu Dennis, the hair care company has reinvested over 10 million dollars into the Black community, with over 53,000 African women receiving fair wages in their supply chain.

Let your hair tell it like it is. Founded by Miko and Titi Branch, Miss Jessie’s® is a hair care company founded after their late grandmother, Jessie Branch. Natural hair care products formulated from traditional home remedies, like whipped egg and mayonnaise treatments, helped develop their shampoos, creams and conditioners. Whether at home or in the Miss Jessie’s Salon, this Black-owned business is the go to place for curly hair solutions.

TPH by Taraji is a scalp-first celebrity founded hair care brand. TPH has a range of scalp-oriented products, known for their tri-touch applicators to apply the formulas directly to your scalp, the brand was made with Black women in mind. The products help its founder, actress Taraji P. Henson, with her haircare needs too. From a targeted scalp wash to a hair and scalp scrub, TPH is an award-winning brand for all hair types.

Feminine care, powered by herbs. CEO and Co-Founder, Bea Dixon, founded the Honey Pot® company after a bad eight month long case of Bacterial Vaginosis. She began to develop the products from her kitchen with plant-derived ingredients for your most sensitive parts. From daily and intimate, to menstrual care, the Honey Pot is backed by science, clinically tested and gynecologist-approved.

Welcome to the world of Topicals. More than a skin care company to treat hyperpigmentation, Topicals is a mental health resource for the Black community. According to Topicals, people with chronic skin conditions are 2-6 times more likely to suffer from anxiety and depression. Co-founded by Olamide Olowe, a percentage of their profits are donated to mental health movements as a means to connect mental and skin health.

CEO and Founder, Desiree Verdejo, developed Hyper Skin to say goodbye to dark spots — and hello to glow. A skincare brand founded in real diversity, Hyper Skin is hyper-focused on Black skin complexions and concerns with real results. The lack of skin care for darker skin tones resulted in clean, clinical ingredients and powerful, natural botanicals as a solution to texture and hyperpigmentation.

Kiss dry lips goodbye. KNC Beauty® was founded by Kristen Noel Crawley and her love at first sight — lip masks. From eye and lip masks, to lip scrubs and balm, KNC Beauty is known for their products jelly-like texture for plump, kissable skin all over. The beauty brand’s popular collagen-infused lip mask has everyone saying “my mask, please.”