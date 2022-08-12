Back-to-School Beauty: 16 Items You Need In Your Beauty Bag
By Emerald Elitou ·

As the summer days begin to dwindle, it’s time to prepare for the fall days ahead, and that begins with heading back to school. Whether it’s heading to high school or starting your freshman year in college, you have to have your beauty game on lock, and we know just what you need to not only look good but also feel good. 

“This year and every year, natural-looking skin is in,” says celebrity makeup artist and esthetician Brianna Meshack. “Women are wearing less and paying attention to details that matter, like a fierce brow, great skin, and a bold lip. Celebrities that do it well are Rihanna, Marsai Martin, Normani, Lori Harvey.”

Back-to-School Beauty: 16 Items You Need In Your Beauty Bag

Meshack also mentions that your skincare routine should be a big part of your routine instead of applying too much makeup. “A great skincare regimen that includes a balancing cleanser, AHA exfoliants, a pH-balancing toner, and a hydrating moisturizer should do the trick.” 

When it comes to hair looks, beauty expert, Sir Tony, had the deets on what young ladies are looking for when it comes to back-to-school styles. “Young Black women are becoming increasingly aware of just how beautiful their natural curls are,” he shares. “You also have girls that don’t want to deal with their hair daily, so they are moving towards braids, which is also very chic.”

Sir Tony predicts that box braids and twists are what you will see more of on campus as students hustle and bustle back and forth to classes. “It’s important to get a style that’s versatile, so you can wear it different ways.”

Back-to-School Beauty: 16 Items You Need In Your Beauty Bag

He also mentions that hair accessories are a great way to make your hairstyle uniquely you. “Beautifully embroidered clips and bobby pins are being worn to take styles up a notch.”

With these amazing suggestions, we gathered a few items that will help you get ready for school in less than an hour, because who has that much time to get ready for class? 

Listed below are just a few incredible brands we found that inspired us for back-to-school beauty.

01
Miss A- A+ Balmshell Lipstick
Back-to-School Beauty: 16 Items You Need In Your Beauty Bag
Photo Courtesy of Miss A
available at Miss A $2 Shop Now
02
RawSugar Simply Hand Wash for Sensitive Skin
Back-to-School Beauty: 16 Items You Need In Your Beauty Bag
Photo Courtesy of RawSugar
available at RawSugar $6 Shop Now
03
Sally Hansen Insta-Dri x Sour Patch Kids Nail Polish Collection
Back-to-School Beauty: 16 Items You Need In Your Beauty Bag
Photo Courtesy of Sally Hensen
available at Ulta $7 Shop Now
04
Ciate The Cheat Sheets Nail Wrap Kit
Back-to-School Beauty: 16 Items You Need In Your Beauty Bag
Photo Courtesy of Ciate
available at Ciate $18 Shop Now
05
Junoco KALE NO MORE PORE CLAY MASK
Back-to-School Beauty: 16 Items You Need In Your Beauty Bag
Photo Courtesy of Junoco
available at Junoco $19 Shop Now
06
Mermade Hair THE VERY BEST EVERYDAY BRUSH
Back-to-School Beauty: 16 Items You Need In Your Beauty Bag
Photo Courtesy of Mermade Hair
available at Mermade Hair $20 Shop Now
07
Raf Five Spot On Rool-On Acne Treatment
Back-to-School Beauty: 16 Items You Need In Your Beauty Bag
Photo Courtesy of Raf Five
available at Raf Five $24 Shop Now
08
Kopari TRI-PEPTIDE LIP CLOUD plumping oil treatment
Back-to-School Beauty: 16 Items You Need In Your Beauty Bag
Photo Courtesy of Kopari
available at Kopari $24 Shop Now
09
Urban Decay All Nighter Setting Spray
Back-to-School Beauty: 16 Items You Need In Your Beauty Bag
Photo Courtesy of Urban Decay
available at Urban Decay $33 Shop Now
10
Urban Hydration Micellar Water Cleansing Skincare 4pc Kit
Back-to-School Beauty: 16 Items You Need In Your Beauty Bag
Photo Courtesy of Urban Hysration
available at Urban Hydration $40 Shop Now
11
INFINITIPRO BY CONAIR Smooth Wrap Hair Dryer
Back-to-School Beauty: 16 Items You Need In Your Beauty Bag
Photo Courtesy of ConAir
available at Amazon $40 Shop Now
12
By Sir Tony Make-up Brushes
Back-to-School Beauty: 16 Items You Need In Your Beauty Bag
Photo Courtesy of By Sir Tony
available at By Sir Tony $50 Shop Now
13
InfinitiPRO by Conair® Cool Air Styler
Back-to-School Beauty: 16 Items You Need In Your Beauty Bag
Photo Courtesy of Conair
available at Conair $60 Shop Now
14
Mermade Hair The Style Wand
Back-to-School Beauty: 16 Items You Need In Your Beauty Bag
Photo Courtesy of Mermade Hair
available at Mermade Hair $125 Shop Now
15
Stunner Bee BEAUTY BOSS BACKPACK
Back-to-School Beauty: 16 Items You Need In Your Beauty Bag
Photo Courtesy of Stunner Bee
available at Stunner Bee $143 Shop Now
16
Image Skincare Dryness & Hydration Set
Back-to-School Beauty: 16 Items You Need In Your Beauty Bag
Photo Courtesy of Image Skincare
available at Image Skincare $204 Shop Now

TOPICS: 