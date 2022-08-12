Back-to-School Beauty: 16 Items You Need In Your Beauty Bag

As the summer days begin to dwindle, it’s time to prepare for the fall days ahead, and that begins with heading back to school. Whether it’s heading to high school or starting your freshman year in college, you have to have your beauty game on lock, and we know just what you need to not only look good but also feel good.

“This year and every year, natural-looking skin is in,” says celebrity makeup artist and esthetician Brianna Meshack. “Women are wearing less and paying attention to details that matter, like a fierce brow, great skin, and a bold lip. Celebrities that do it well are Rihanna, Marsai Martin, Normani, Lori Harvey.”

Meshack also mentions that your skincare routine should be a big part of your routine instead of applying too much makeup. “A great skincare regimen that includes a balancing cleanser, AHA exfoliants, a pH-balancing toner, and a hydrating moisturizer should do the trick.”

When it comes to hair looks, beauty expert, Sir Tony, had the deets on what young ladies are looking for when it comes to back-to-school styles. “Young Black women are becoming increasingly aware of just how beautiful their natural curls are,” he shares. “You also have girls that don’t want to deal with their hair daily, so they are moving towards braids, which is also very chic.”

Sir Tony predicts that box braids and twists are what you will see more of on campus as students hustle and bustle back and forth to classes. “It’s important to get a style that’s versatile, so you can wear it different ways.”

He also mentions that hair accessories are a great way to make your hairstyle uniquely you. “Beautifully embroidered clips and bobby pins are being worn to take styles up a notch.”

With these amazing suggestions, we gathered a few items that will help you get ready for school in less than an hour, because who has that much time to get ready for class?

Listed below are just a few incredible brands we found that inspired us for back-to-school beauty.