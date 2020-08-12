While your children may not be heading back to a physical classroom in the fall, class will still be in session! Right now, parents will be tasked with not only readying their kids for school, but also figuring out what their virtual “learn from home” set up will look like.
There’s no telling when schools will be open again, but building your makeshift classroom at home doesn’t have to be difficult or expensive! We’ve put together a quick shopping list for all of your kids’ virtual learning needs.
01
Mr IRONSTONE Computer Desk
This space-saving L-shaped desk supports 2-3 computer monitors and desktop computers comfortably. This multifunctional desk can also be used for computer work, writing and drawing.
02
Ergonomic Office Chair
03
Noise Canceling Headphones
Your kids can listen to lessons and videos uninterrupted with these reasonably priced and comfortable over-ear headphones.
04
Galaxy Tab S6 Lite
If you're in the market for an affordable tablet for your kids, Samsumg's got you covered! This sleek, lightweight tablet is perfect for interactive learning and creating.
05
Adjustable Laptop Stand
Save your neck and your back some trouble with this adjustable laptop stand that keeps your screen at eye level.
06
Desk Mat
07
Goal Getter
Keeping notes never looked so good! This black-owned notebook comes with 50 sheets of college-ruled paper. You can also get the full-sized version with 160 pages for $6 more.
08
Large Pencil Case
This large pencil case can store up to 200 pens, pencils and gel markers. Its compact design is also convenient for easy storage.
09
HP ENVY 6055 All-in-One Printer
This printer does it all! Accomplish your printing, scanning, and copying needs for documents, schoolwork, photos, and more. To sweeten the deal, HP’s Print, Play & Learn program gives you access to hundreds of science experiments, STEM worksheets, coloring pages, puzzles and more that can be printed right from this device.
10
Mobile School Standing Desk
The Rocelco Sit-to-Stand School Desk earns top marks for helping kids focus better while staying more physically active and mobile. The storage box underneath the desk provides a space for students to store their books, iPads, notebooks and other supplies.
11
Dry Erase Calendar
This calendar board provides the perfect organization tool to stay on top of homework deadlines and important dates.