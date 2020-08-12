While your children may not be heading back to a physical classroom in the fall, class will still be in session! Right now, parents will be tasked with not only readying their kids for school, but also figuring out what their virtual “learn from home” set up will look like.

There’s no telling when schools will be open again, but building your makeshift classroom at home doesn’t have to be difficult or expensive! We’ve put together a quick shopping list for all of your kids’ virtual learning needs.