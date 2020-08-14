The Best Celebrity Manicures Of The Week

Photo: Getty

Whether you’re into short, mid-length or long nails, celebrities brought inspiration this week for your next manicure.

Our Instagram feed was crawling with eye-catching nail art, the kind that’s worthy of a screenshot and a double tap.

If you missed La La Anthony’s fresh fingernails, Megan Thee Stallion’s dragon digits, Rico Nasty’s neon stilettos, Lizzo’s golden links or Lil Yachty’s polished man paws, you can check them out in the gallery below.

And in case you decide to go to the nail salon to copy one of these must-see manicures, be sure to wear a face mask, practice social distancing and wash your hands.

La La Anthony

Lizzo

Megan Thee Stallion

Rico Nasty

Lil Yachty