Steve Granitz/WireImage

Lil Yachty has always been known for being bold and creative when it comes to his style. So it’s no surprise that his aesthetic preferences even extend down to his nails.

The “Oprah’s Bank Account” rapper recently warmed our hearts with a cheerful manicure that brought the good summertime vibes—pandemic be damned.

Yachty posted the colorful nail art on his Instagram stories, along with a fresh pedicure that made it clear to followers which foot was the left and which was the right. We couldn’t help but notice that the 22-year-old is completely corn and bunion-free, disproving myths that men don’t take care of their feet.

The manicure, done by nail tech Rosa Yee, included a yellow double smiley face, red stars on an orange background, and our favorite, a small boat sailing on blue waters on a sunny day.

Or perhaps that’s a little yacht?

Either way, it’s a fun way to do nails and we’re loving that more men—rappers nonetheless—are finding joy in expressing their creativity through these designs. For every naysayer on Yee’s page where she also posted the manicure, there was someone applauding the work and championing the rapper to live his best life.

In the meantime, Yachty was doing exactly that and teasing the video drop for his his single, “Pardon Me” with Future.