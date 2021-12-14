Tarte Cosmetics

Not to toot my own horn, but when it comes to beauty, I know what I’m talking about. *toot toot*

As ESSENCE’s resident Beauty & Style Editor, with years of extensive knowledge on this industry, I can confidently say I’ve become a pro at determining what actually works and what’s just not worth spending coin on. I encourage you to stay with me on this journey….

All of that said, I knew about Tarte Cosmetics long before I was the seasoned beauty aficionado that I am today, often gravitating towards their diverse and high-pigment eyeshadow palettes. As time progressed and my familiarity with the brand grew, my fondness for the iconic Shape Tape, never-fail mascaras, that Stay Spray and even the skincare (I live by the Glow Smoothie Jelly Cleanser) came to be. But it wasn’t just the standalone products that piqued my interests, it was also the gift sets.

Beauty gift sets are seriously a dime a dozen, but there are a few things that set Tarte apart from the rest. For one, it doesn’t feel like they’ve just thrown the year’s leftovers into kits. Nope, each set is masterfully crafted and balanced with everything you need for a specific step of your beauty routine — be it a morning skincare refresh, an undereye brightening boost, a statement lip moment, you name it.

Next, is of course the price. The amount you save bundling these products is unreal, which is why when my friends often enlist my help in gifting others, I tell them that a Tarte moment is an absolute must.

Finally, the selections really are for everybody. As Black women, we know how complicated it can be buying color products that come in sets. The eyeshadows usually don’t have enough payoff, the highlighters leave us looking ashy and the blushes detract rather than enhance. It all ties into my earlier point about being handcrafted — the Amazonian Clay Cheek Set comes in five shades, the Tartelette Collectors Set has four wide-ranging palettes and the H2O Lip Gloss set spans a peachy pout to a deep burgundy.

Even better, if you’re a last-minute shopper like myself, Tarte still has you covered. Which is why I’ve rounded up five of my favorites so you can get a head start to an already behind holiday gifting schedule.

Trust me, I’m a pro at this.

01 Best Of Lashes Mascara Set Courtesy of Brand available at Tarte $35 02 Morning Skin For The Win Bundle Courtesy of Brand available at Tarte $59 03 Sweet Tarte Palettes Bundle Courtesy of Brand available at Tarte $39 04 Better Not Pout H2O Balm Set Courtesy of Brand available at Tarte $35 05 Iconic Palette Library Amazonian Clay Collectors Set Courtesy of Brand available at Tarte $49 06 Shape Tape Star Duo Courtesy of Brand available at Tarte $40