Jonathan Knowles / Getty Images

Summer is the “it girl” of the seasons. Everyone waits for her arrival, and, honestly, she rarely disappoints. But, we can’t forget that, naturally, every “it girl” has her flaws. When it comes to summer, in particular, sometimes, she comes in too hot, melting our makeup off and everything in between. July, for example, has peak humidity, with temperatures rising every day. That said, we must do everything we can to protect ourselves, including our makeup.

A beat face on a hot summer day can be a complete nightmare. There’s nothing worse than eyeliner smudging after spending time perfecting it. That’s why finding a good setting spray is more than necessary this time of year. These sprays can give us peace of mind when the weather is too hot to handle.

To help you out, makeup artist and 2024 Ulta Beauty Member Raven Small and makeup artist Chrishana Allen are here. They share their top favorite setting sprays, guaranteed to hold up on even the hottest days, below.

“The beauty of Milani is their versatility. They always give us options. Whether you prefer a matte or dewy look, or forgot to apply your SPF, Milani has you covered,” says Small. The clean-setting spray is also perfect for setting natural makeup looks. To secure a full beat, consider adding Milani’s Make It Last Setting Powder to be locked in for the day.

Revolution Beauty’s Setting Spray gets approval from Small as all skin types can use it. According to the beloved makeup artist, it’s an item that can fit within everyone’s budget, too. “It’s less than $20 and will lock everything in.” Additionally, the setting spray gives a matte finish that will commit to the entire day. It’s infused with aloe and vitamin E, making it a perfect soothing combination for those unbearable summer moments.

“You can find most of these at Ulta Beauty,” Small says excitedly. Not only does the setting spray hold makeup together, but it also blurs pores and imperfections. This is great especially as pores can appear larger during the summer months due to the weather.

Charlotte Tilbury can do no wrong when it comes to beauty. Her products have always provided the best results, and her setting sprays are no exception. “Not only does it set your makeup for the entire day, but it melts into your skin for a radiant finish,” says Allen. When working with clients, the waterproof setting spray has become a holy grail in Allen’s makeup kit. “It’s like hairspray for your face!”

Ben Nye Final Seal is a staple in Allen’s makeup kit during summer. The mega-hold setting spray is a perfect defense against the summer heat. “It’s sweat-proof and lasts hours without mattifying your base,” says Allen.

“Kryolan Fixing Spray Aerosol is one of the best setting sprays on the market,” says Allen. She stands by the product’s consistently sweat-proof, waterproof, and long-lasting ability. It’s also suitable for everyday summer makeup, SFX, and Cosplay. It doesn’t claim to be fully smudge-proof, but because it’s made to hold heavier makeup looks, it’s guaranteed to get as close as it gets.