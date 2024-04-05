Everything You Need to Know About Succinic Acid

Shutterstock / PeopleImages.com – Yuri A

If you’re already acquainted with glycolic acid, salicylic acid, and benzoyl peroxide, you may have also come across succinic acid. This ingredient is versatile and can effectively work for all skin types, making it a common ingredient in skincare products that aim to combat acne.

If you’re curious to learn more about the acid, we spoke with Dr. Jody Alpert Levine, a New York Dermatologist at Plastic Surgery & Dermatology of NYC, who breaks down what succinic acid is, and its benefits for the skin, below.

What is succinic acid?

“Succinic acid is a type of antimicrobial facial acid with anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties that helps regulate acidity and sebum production, limiting acne breakouts,” Levine tells ESSENCE. “Succinic acids help reduce the growth of bacteria and control inflammation, making them particularly effective for treating acne lesions, blackheads, and other blemishes.”

Which skin type is it best for?

Succinic acid is effective for various skin types, including acne-prone and sensitive skin. However, Levine recommends consulting with your dermatologist to determine if specific products with succinic acid are suitable for your skin type.

What are the benefits?

Succinic acid can help clear and brighten your skin, leaving a refreshed appearance. Succinic acid prevents the growth of bacteria and fungi on the skin without causing irritation. Furthermore, it has hydrating properties that can help keep your skin healthy and moisturized without exfoliating it.

What are the best practices?

Along with succinic acid, Levine also recommends using products containing hyaluronic acid, retinoids, sulfur, and salicylic acid as they can combat acne and have anti-inflammatory properties. “They aim to control oil production, control inflammation and the growth of bacteria, all of which are important for treating acne and maintaining healthy skin.”



Which products should I use?

01 01 ELEMIS Pro-Collagen Energising Marine Cleanser The cleanser contains succinic and lactic acids that help to break down dead skin cells and improve skin moisture levels. Available at Amazon.com 66 Shop Now 02 02 Cetaphil Gentle Clear Triple-Action Acne Treatment Serum This dermatologist-tested gel serum is also infused with salicylic acid and PHA to boost hydration and clear skin. Available at Walmart.com 15 Shop Now 03 03 Perricone MD Acne Relief Calming Treatment Hydrator This treatment is specifically designed for sensitive skin and provides a two-step process of gentle hydration while also removing bacteria. Available at Dermstore.com 45 Shop Now

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on the links we provide, we may receive compensation.