Unleash Your Skin’s Glow With These Glycolic Acid Products

As Black people, we often experience hyperpigmentation and acne. While there are products available on the market that can address these issues, it is important to pay attention to the ingredients in our favorite beauty products, too. For instance, glycolic acid is a potent ingredient that can help even out our skin tone and treat breakouts by exfoliating away the dead skin cells.

“Glycolic acid is a chemical exfoliant derived from sugarcane,” Sasha Banner, a skincare trainer and licensed esthetician at Heyday Skincare, tells ESSENCE. “This acid falls under the AHA (Alpha Hydroxy Acid) category and is known for its brightening and exfoliating properties.”

Additionally, it’s good to know that glycolic acid works for all skin types. “It’s also really great for getting deep into your skin to increase hydration levels and minimize the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.”

If you’re wanting to try this powerful acid but don’t know where to begin, below you’ll find 9 of our favorites for smoother, brighter skin.

