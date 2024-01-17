The Best Acne Scar Treatments– According To Dermatologists

Shutterstock / PeopleImages.com – Yuri A.

Acne breakouts can leave behind frustrating blackheads, scars, and hyperpigmentation. Achieving clear skin requires multiple approaches including visiting dermatologists, using at-home face washes, facials, serums, and moisturizers. Additionally, to address such scars and other complications, you can buy over-the-counter acne scar treatment products.

“Acne scar treatments can include topical therapies such as tretinoin, surgical interventions, TCA chemical peels, microneedling, microdermabrasion, certain lasers, and occasionally injections with corticosteroids or fillers,” Julia Schwartz MD, FAAD.–board-certified dermatologist and advisor for the direct-to-patient healthcare company, Ro– tells ESSENCE. The benefits of acne scar treatments are that they can “promote an improved complexion.”

Claire Wolinksy M.D.– a dermatologist based in New York City– reminds us that darker skin tones are more prone to hyperpigmentation. “Darker skin tones tend to pigment and depigment more easily than fairer complexions,” she says. “Darker skin types have greater melanin, which leads to higher risk of post-inflammatory pigmentation and hypopigmentation (loss of pigment.)”

In order to tackle those acne scars and hyperpigmentation, below, we curated a list of acne scar treatments.

