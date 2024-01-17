The Best Acne Scar Treatments– According To Dermatologists

Acne breakouts can leave behind frustrating blackheads, scars, and hyperpigmentation. Achieving clear skin requires multiple approaches including visiting dermatologists, using at-home face washes, facials, serums, and moisturizers. Additionally, to address such scars and other complications, you can buy over-the-counter acne scar treatment products.
“Acne scar treatments can include topical therapies such as tretinoin, surgical interventions, TCA chemical peels, microneedling, microdermabrasion, certain lasers, and occasionally injections with corticosteroids or fillers,” Julia Schwartz MD, FAAD.–board-certified dermatologist and advisor for the direct-to-patient healthcare company, Ro– tells ESSENCE. The benefits of acne scar treatments are that they can “promote an improved complexion.”
Claire Wolinksy M.D.– a dermatologist based in New York City– reminds us that darker skin tones are more prone to hyperpigmentation. “Darker skin tones tend to pigment and depigment more easily than fairer complexions,” she says. “Darker skin types have greater melanin, which leads to higher risk of post-inflammatory pigmentation and hypopigmentation (loss of pigment.)”
In order to tackle those acne scars and hyperpigmentation, below, we curated a list of acne scar treatments.
This treatment has a lightweight formula that can cleanse, exfoliate, remove dead skin, and unclog pores with the help of its antioxidants and peptides. It is suitable for all skin types, helps to smooth the skin texture, and is fragrance-free, paraben-free, and cruelty-free.
Available at Amazon
02
Dermalogica Clear Start Post-Breakout Fix Dark Spot Treatment
If you are someone who has a habit of popping pimples, you might have noticed that it often leads to stubborn scars. However, this salicylic acid-filled spot treatment helps restore your complexion and also prevents the development of post-breakout marks. Additionally, it helps with removing those stubborn marks that remain after your acne breakout has subsided.Available at Ulta
This dermatologist-tested patch uses advanced technology and ingredients such as hyaluronic acid, vitamin C, niacinamide, licorice root extract, and kojic acid, which are known to brighten and even out your skin tone. It only takes two hours to see results after application.Available at Amazon
Neutrogena offers a dermatologist-tested treatment that assists in getting rid of breakouts. It can be used daily as a moisturizer that fights acne and redness. This treatment contains retinol– a compound that helps remove dead skin along with benzoyl peroxide which targets acne-causing bacteria. Available at Amazon
05
The Ordinary Niacinamide 10% + Zinc 1% Oil Control Serum
Although several beauty products can be expensive, this high-intensity serum is available for only $6. It contains a plethora of vitamins, minerals, and potent ingredients that can reduce blemishes and brighten your skin tone. What’s more, this serum is vegan and cruelty-free.Available at Sephora
06
Topicals Faded Serum for Dark Spots & Discoloration
This brand has a cult following that adores this popular serum. It effectively removes dark spots, thanks to powerful ingredients like niacinamide, tranexamic acid, and azelaic acid. This serum is suitable for all skin types and helps brighten your complexion, reduce dark spots, and enhance the texture of your skin.
Available at Sephora
07
Murad InvisiScar Post-Acne Resurfacing Treatment
This cream is designed to help reduce the appearance of both old and new acne scars, and is suitable for all skin types, including dry skin. It can help to diminish the size of scars, reduce redness, and even out hyperpigmentation. The cream contains salicylic acid, which aids in the exfoliation process by breaking down dead skin cells and also helps to reduce excess oil production.Available at Sephora