Top 5 Daily Chemical Peels To Treat Acne-Prone Skin

Image courtesy of Dr. Dennis Gross

You may be in search of a daily treatment to use for your acne-prone skin after a breakout, or to reduce hyperpigmentation and signs of aging after your skin has cleared-up. A chemical peel treatment may be just what you need.

Chemical peel treatments are when chemical solutions are used to remove the top layers of the skin. Common ingredients, including alpha- and beta hydroxy acids like glycolic acid, mandelic acid, and salicylic acid, are used as peeling agents. Most peels consist of either a 2-step wiping pad or a liquid solution to apply to the skin in a specific method. As a result, your skin tone and texture will feel resurfaced with smooth, even, balanced skin.

Although the skincare treatment is called a “peel” it is a method of exfoliation with the use of chemicals, instead of mechanical exfoliants. Your skin will reveal new layers which improves the appearance of fine lines, dark spots, age spots, deep scars, and any other discoloration which may occur post-breakout. Peeling may sound intense, however at-home chemical exfoliation is more mild than physical exfoliates without the threat of micro-tears.

Although deep chemical peels can only be received by-appointment at the dermatologist’s office, less concentrated peels can be performed at-home with effective, fast-acting results. Here is an Essence Beauty Guide to at-home chemical peels to treat acne-causing hyperpigmentation.

The Shani Darden chemical peel is formulated with glycolic acid, lactic acid, and mandelic acid to exfoliate the skin’s surface. Use the chemical peel as the new step in your anti-pimple routine to help reduce the appearance of blemishes, like blackheads, as well as post-breakout scarring. Chemical peels exfoliate the skin, therefore your face will be relieved of any dead skin cells which can clog pores and result in additional blemishes.

Dr. Dennis Gross’ daily chemical peel contains five AHA/BHA acids to exfoliate and brighten the skin. The two-step peel can be used up to once a day to boost radiance, smooth fine lines, refine pores, and improve tone and texture. With these benefits, your acne-prone skin will have not only an improved appearance, but reduced blemishes with continued daily or weekly use.

The La Mer micro peel is different from the peel pad. A potent, yet gentle formula of their Miracle Broth™ and other chemical peeling agents, The micro peel is a serum texture to refine, replenish and rebuild skin. You can use the micro peel if you prefer a one-step solution to chemical peels, to clarify your pores and prevent breakouts faster.

Similar to Shani Darden and Dr. Dennis Gross, the Dr. Loretta peptide pads are a micro peel to use three to seven times a week. The primary ingredient, glycolic acid, is used with other ultra-low pH ingredients to increase the efficacy of the product to result in smooth, bright skin. Best for the exfoliation of blackheads and dead cell buildup, the Micro Peel Peptide Pads could be the skin-saving peel you needed.

Dermoalogica’s chemical peel, the Rapid Reveal Peel, is a phytoactive-rich treatment with AHA, lactic acid, and fermented plant enzymes. The maximum-strength exfoliant requires no downtime in just 10 tubes for new, firmer skin with reduced fine lines and wrinkles. The peel removes surface debris-causing acne, which you can use in between your dermatologist-performed chemical treatment.