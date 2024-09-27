The Best Street Style Beauty Looks From PFW SS25—Day 3

Courtesy of Seleen Saleh for ESSENCE

On the way to Paris Fashion Week shows, invitees all have the ability to serve looks in common. Despite the rain, which hasn’t let up in three days, neither have the beauty looks we spotted along the way. On day three, for example, we saw red lips at Vaquera, Cardi B’s powdered eyes at Balmain, and, of course, awe-inspiring beauty looks at every street corner.

Outside, a number of off-duty models were caught with fresh faces: laminated brows and clean skin paired with short afros. Meanwhile, one show goer arrived in braided bantu knots, false lashes, and circular blush, pencil-thin brows etched on—similar to last week’s Marni show.

Another wore blonde finger waves which extended into a mid-length bow-tied rat tail which she paired with a nude lip. Then, Goku-style spikes were the most experimental look we caught, calling the Parisian punk scene to the forefront of the season.

Below, take a look at 10 of the best street style beauty looks from day three of PFW SS25.