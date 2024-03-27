Spring Beauty Trends Our Editors Are Looking Forward To

Thierry Chesnot / Getty Images

Spring has sprung– as have the season’s beauty trends. In the past few weeks, cleaning out our makeup bags had us shelving dark neutral eyeshadows; replacing them with pastel pigments for a brighter mood.

Additionally, playful braided styles, eye-framing liners, and even cheekier blush than before, have our ESSENCE editors most excited when it comes to this vibrant time of year.

Below, take a look at all the beauty trends 7 of our editors are looking forward to trying out this spring.

Akili King, Senior Beauty Editor

“This spring, I’m looking forward to embracing pops of color on the eyes. I don’t typically wear eyeshadow but lately it’s been speaking to me. I was honestly very inspired by our Beauty Awards shoot this year. The model for the makeup category had this gorgeous purple color swiped across her lids and it made me want to step up my palette roster.”

Rivéa Ruff, Entertainment Editor

“As temps warm up, it’s time to put the press away. I’m really excited to try out knotless goddess braids at bob length.”

Kerane Marcellus, Fashion Writer

“I’m looking forward to more editorial braids. On my vision board, I have this bantu crown I want to try soon.”

Victoria Uwumarogie, Senior Lifestyle Editor

“The beauty trend I’m excited about right now that spring has sprung is experimenting with bright colors. I just made the leap from rocking my dark brown Sisterlocs to dyeing them a light brown with a tint of red that allows them to shine in the sun (which is out longer now!). I’m all ready for the season.”

Jasmine Browley, Contributing Business Editor

“I’m excited for peachy blush! I saw that MAC is back and their Mineralize Blush in Peachy Petal has gone viral.”

Jennifer Ford, Commerce Editor

“I think mine would spring eyeliner trends. With festival season coming up, I’m always excited to see the graphic and bright eyeliner styles.”

Valerie Butler, Fashion Market Editor

“I’m most excited for the renewal and hope spring brings. The beauty trend I’m excited to try, which reflects this, is white under eyeliner. I love any makeup technique that makes me look more awake!”