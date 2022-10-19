Spooky Faces: The Best Halloween Makeup & How to Recreate Them

Halloween isn’t just about the costume, but the makeup as well, and this month makeup artists are diving full-fledged into the spooky season with the most chilling faces. Instead of heading to the costume shop for something basic, grab your palettes to create a scary look that’s unique.

No matter your skill level, there’s an infinite amount of looks to recreate with cosmetics you already have. Grab your Morphe, Juvia’s Place, or NYX Ultimate to design extravagant butterfly wings or a mysterious skeleton bride. If you’re wanting to go a bit more extreme, the chromatic alien or punk vampire may be easy looks but will take loads of blending. This Halloween, get creative with your look that’s not a bunch of hocus pocus.

We’ve rounded up our favorite scary faces on Instagram so far, each paired with a tutorial and product list to create an exact replica to be a hot ghoul this year.

Pretty Wings:

Instagram/@jaimariah

Get into these heartbreaker wings by @jaimariah. This simple design only needs three liners or eyeshadows.

The Countess:

Instagram/@glambymykaila

This AHS-inspired look by @glambymykaila gives an effortless vampire look that only needs fangs.

UNIQUE:

Instagram/@pradolic

If Alien Superstar was a Halloween look, this would be it. This insane chrome look by @pradolic is perfect for an outer space disco.

Corpse Bride:

Instagram/@iamkaylabeauty

One of the most classic looks for Halloween is a corpse bride, and @iamkaylabeauty’s rendition will have everyone in mourning.

PSL Season:

Instagram/@brimonetxo

For the pumpkin spice lover, this Starbucks liner by @brimonetxo will give the ultimate fall vibes.

Vampy:

Instagram/@beautybybb_

Gross sister meets grunge in this vampire look by @beautybybb_. Accessorize with a few silver skeletons to complete this bloody glam.

Sally 2.0:

Nightmare Before Christmas may be a must-watch every October, and @miia.dabrat gives Sally an upgrade using 3d stitches and pop art lips.

Butterfly Effect:

Instagram/@iamberrybebe

Who says makeup has to stay on your face? @iamberrybebe extends her butterfly wings into the shoulder for a fanciful glam.