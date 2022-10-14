The Best Dressed Black Creatives On Instagram This Week

You’ve read it correctly, Instagram’s favorite franchise is back – did you miss us? Between the fly flicks posted from CultureCon to reaching fashion’s favorite part of the year, it’s only right for Black creative’s popular platform to make a much-needed return.

This week, these social media fashionistas are dabbling in a few trends like wide-leg denim, slit-accentuated maxi skirts, and, of course, traditional knits. The cargo craze is still in effect, with a few gals using tan and black neutrals to style them in a preppy way, one being light and layered and the other serving monochromatic grunge.

Earlier this week, we reported blazers on the rise, with many celebrities pulling the easy-to-wear jacket for fashion week and appearances, and it’s safe to say it’s made its way to the streets. Our favorite fashion mutuals are flaunting both a fitted sophisticated gray and oversized muted stripe adding definition to their trendy look that’s absolutely Instagram-worthy.

There’s no harm in pulling a bit of fashion inspo from your social media timeline — that’s partially what it’s for! But as always, here we’ve rounded up some of the stand-out looks for you.