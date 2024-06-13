Consider Bringing These SPF Makeup Products To ESSENCE Festival 2024

Dave M. Benett/Getty Images

As I prepare to go on my dream Greek island vacation, the thought of sun-kissed beaches and picturesque landscapes fills me with excitement. Meanwhile, with the 30th annual ESSENCE Festival around the corner, you might be plotting your Instagram-worthy shots– with scenic NOLA backdrops included, too.

Regardless of what your summer plans are, it is essential to prioritize protecting your skin from the harmful effects of the sun while still looking and feeling your best. That’s where SPF makeup products come into play! Rather than relying solely on traditional sunblock, I have opted for these makeup products that offer the perfect combination of sun protection and beauty-enhancing properties.

Below, these SPF makeup products give me the confidence to enjoy the sun without compromising on my beauty routine. With their blend of sun protection and cosmetic benefits, they are sure to keep you and me looking and feeling fabulous throughout our upcoming vacations.

01 01 Wyn Beauty Featuring You Hydrating Skin Enhancing Tint SPF 30 This skin tint delivers 72 hours of hydration for hot, sunny days. Not only does it have buildable coverage that leaves skin with a radiant finish, but its colorless SPF formula leaves no white cast. Available at ulta.com 30 Shop Now 02 02 e.l.f cosmetics Suntouchable All Set for Sun SPF 45 After 1-2 hours have passed, you need to reapply SPF. This product provides a clear, broad-spectrum SPF and does not leave a white cast on my skin tone. The quick-dry, skin-friendly mist makes it easy to reapply throughout the day. Available at ulta.com 14 Shop Now 03 03 Black Girl Sunscreen Make It Pop Lip Sun Gloss SPF50 You can’t go wrong with a clear lip gloss. Enriched with hyaluronic acid and tripeptides, this gloss hydrates my lips while safeguarding them against the sun’s damaging rays. Available at ulta.com 11 Shop Now 04 04 NUDESTIX Nudescreen Blush + Lip Tint SPF 30 The perfect 2-1 product that works wonders on cheeks and lips. Infused with powerful ingredients like purple tea extract, known for its free radical defense, green algae extract, which reduces signs of aging, and passionflower extract, which shields against atmospheric pollutants. Available at sephora.com 30 Shop Now 05 05 Bobbi Brown Cosmetics Weightless Skin Foundation SPF 15 I always carry an extra foundation on trips and this one is perfect to use for nighttime wear. Its formula controls oils without stripping the skin and delivers a medium coverage that’s breathable. Available at ulta.com 38 Shop Now

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on the links we provide, we may receive compensation.