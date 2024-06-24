10 Times Solange Knowles Delivered Beauty Inspiration

Solange Knowles does nothing without intention. From her multidisciplinary institution Saint Heron to her musical short film When I Get Home, Solange is a singer-songwriter, director, actress, producer and, above all––a gifted genius.
Known for her design-driven visuals, the Eldorado Ballroom curator never falls short of appearances that ooze nothing but soul. At just 38 years old today, Solange’s approach to beauty is quite like the manifestations within her work, turning her into the divine architect of sculpted hair, honey-like skin, and no-makeup makeup looks.
While unveiling the Saint Heron glassware collection, Solange attended the “A House Is Not A Home” screening last year in glass-detailed French tips. Quiet metallic eyeshadow (which her soft textured hair and thick eyebrows framed) were warmed with a peach-toned lip. This natural beauty look has been her mark throughout history, paired with a stream of sculptural hairstyles (cue: her infamous bowl cut at the 2014 Met Gala) to switch up her look at any given moment.
For example, we’ve seen Solange try-on blonde for size. In 2017, she worked bronze eyeshadow and muted lips with her short, bleached afro. Then, a performance at Maryam Nassir Zadeh’s SS18 show found the singer in beaded and twined braids.
Meanwhile, her architectural hair looks have seen her on stage at Kenzo’s SS20 show, which she wore antenna-like hair accessories with, and at the 2018 Met Gala with a heavenly braided halo surrounding a durag and Twiggy lashes. Arguably her most angelic look of all, however, was her cloud-like afro and fresh skin front row at Chloe’s FW18 show in Paris.
In honor of Solange Knowles’ 38th birthday, here are 10 times she delivered us beauty inspiration.
Glass blown French tips
As Solange unveiled her Saint Heron glassware collection, she held a toast with glass spheres glued onto her French tips.
Braided pearl antennas
The singer-songwriter performed at Kenzo’s Spring/Summer 2020 show in an ethereal braid look with embellished hair accessories.
Heavenly hair and Twiggy lashes
A braided blonde halo turned her beauty into a religion–paired with Twiggy lashes, cream brown eyeshadow and dark liner–for the 2018 Met Gala themed “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination.”
Blonde babe
Her short cut at the 70th Annual Parsons Benefit let us know how many ways Solange can style blonde, from braids to an above-the-ear baldie.
Angelic beauty
Lighter than air, Solange was a walking angel with her cloud-like afro and clear, awake skin as if she was just born again.
Beaded and twined
Wrapped jumbo braids and beaded micros at her Maryam Nassir Zadeh Spring/Summer 2018 performance outlined her honey-like complexion.
Stark contrasts
At the 2017 Met Gala, Solange balanced dark and light with straight black brows, a white jawline and teased hair.
Bronzed and blonde
Opposites attract as Solange welds bronze eyeshadow with her bleached afro; brought together with neutral nails and lips.
A choppy cut
This look speaks for itself.
Ivy League beauty moment
Awarded Artist of the Year by the Harvard foundation, Solange accepted her recognition in studious blonde braids and a no-makeup look.