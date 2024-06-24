10 Times Solange Knowles Delivered Beauty Inspiration

Thierry Chesnot / Getty Images

Solange Knowles does nothing without intention. From her multidisciplinary institution Saint Heron to her musical short film When I Get Home, Solange is a singer-songwriter, director, actress, producer and, above all––a gifted genius.

Known for her design-driven visuals, the Eldorado Ballroom curator never falls short of appearances that ooze nothing but soul. At just 38 years old today, Solange’s approach to beauty is quite like the manifestations within her work, turning her into the divine architect of sculpted hair, honey-like skin, and no-makeup makeup looks.

While unveiling the Saint Heron glassware collection, Solange attended the “A House Is Not A Home” screening last year in glass-detailed French tips. Quiet metallic eyeshadow (which her soft textured hair and thick eyebrows framed) were warmed with a peach-toned lip. This natural beauty look has been her mark throughout history, paired with a stream of sculptural hairstyles (cue: her infamous bowl cut at the 2014 Met Gala) to switch up her look at any given moment.

For example, we’ve seen Solange try-on blonde for size. In 2017, she worked bronze eyeshadow and muted lips with her short, bleached afro. Then, a performance at Maryam Nassir Zadeh’s SS18 show found the singer in beaded and twined braids.

Meanwhile, her architectural hair looks have seen her on stage at Kenzo’s SS20 show, which she wore antenna-like hair accessories with, and at the 2018 Met Gala with a heavenly braided halo surrounding a durag and Twiggy lashes. Arguably her most angelic look of all, however, was her cloud-like afro and fresh skin front row at Chloe’s FW18 show in Paris.

In honor of Solange Knowles’ 38th birthday, here are 10 times she delivered us beauty inspiration.

Glass blown French tips

As Solange unveiled her Saint Heron glassware collection, she held a toast with glass spheres glued onto her French tips.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 14:(Editors Note: Image has been retouched) Solange Knowles attends as Saint Heron unveils its glassware collection with Crown Royal Golden Apple at “A House Is Not A Home” screening, on June 14, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Crown Royal)

Braided pearl antennas

The singer-songwriter performed at Kenzo’s Spring/Summer 2020 show in an ethereal braid look with embellished hair accessories.

PARIS, FRANCE – JUNE 23: Solange Knowles attends the Kenzo Spring Summer 2020 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 23, 2019 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pierre Suu/Getty Images)

Heavenly hair and Twiggy lashes

A braided blonde halo turned her beauty into a religion–paired with Twiggy lashes, cream brown eyeshadow and dark liner–for the 2018 Met Gala themed “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination.”

NEW YORK, NY – MAY 07: Solange attends the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/FilmMagic)

Blonde babe

Her short cut at the 70th Annual Parsons Benefit let us know how many ways Solange can style blonde, from braids to an above-the-ear baldie.

NEW YORK, NY – MAY 21: Solange Knowles attends the 70th Annual Parsons Benefit at Pier Sixty at Chelsea Piers on May 21, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Daniel Zuchnik/WireImage)

Angelic beauty

Lighter than air, Solange was a walking angel with her cloud-like afro and clear, awake skin as if she was just born again.

PARIS, FRANCE – MARCH 02: Solange Knowles attends the Chloe show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2017/2018 on March 2, 2017 in Paris, France. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

Beaded and twined

Wrapped jumbo braids and beaded micros at her Maryam Nassir Zadeh Spring/Summer 2018 performance outlined her honey-like complexion.

NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 12: Solange Knowles sings at the Maryam Nassir Zadeh Collection during New York Fashion Week at the East River Track on September 12, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by JP Yim/Getty Images)

Stark contrasts

At the 2017 Met Gala, Solange balanced dark and light with straight black brows, a white jawline and teased hair.

NEW YORK, NY – MAY 01: Solange attends the “Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between” Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images For Entertainment Weekly)

Bronzed and blonde

Opposites attract as Solange welds bronze eyeshadow with her bleached afro; brought together with neutral nails and lips.

NEW YORK, NY – OCTOBER 04: Solange Knowles attends The 2017 Surface Travel Awards at Hotel Americano on October 4, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Andrew Toth/Getty Images for Surface Media)

A choppy cut

This look speaks for itself.

NEW YORK, NY – MAY 05: Solange Knowles attends the “Charles James: Beyond Fashion” Costume Institute Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Ivy League beauty moment

Awarded Artist of the Year by the Harvard foundation, Solange accepted her recognition in studious blonde braids and a no-makeup look.