Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

Afrobeats queen Tiwa Savage is known for serving beauty at all times. Even throughout the COVID-19 quarantine, the singer has given us hair and makeup envy via her social media posts.

In her new video for the single “Dangerous Love,” the Nigerian beauty is giving us skin envy this time, serving flawless deep melanin-rich arms, legs and everything in between.

The video, which was shot in Lagos during the global lockdown, with visuals produced by JM Films, was also the artist’s directorial debut. She collaborated and co-directed alongside Ibra Ake, who is known for his work on the hit series Atlanta, and Beyonce’s anticipated Black Is King visual album debuting at the end of the month.

“‘Dangerous Love’ is such a vibe!” says Tiwa. “I feel like every girl and maybe guys too can relate to this one.”

We can certainly relate to the beauty looks in the video, which are an entire vibe for the summer. Thanks to makeup artist Tolani Aremu, Tiwa is cloaked in the type of glow that some of us will have to fake with bronzers and highlighter if we’re still inside due to the pandemic.

“Tiwa’s look in the video was inspired by the desire to showcase and highlight her beautiful brown skin tone,” Aremu told ESSENCE. “Maintaining her rich chocolate tone is always the focus for me. She has amazing skin with a natural glow so it makes the application easy and the result flawless. I have a very ‘less is more’ approach when it comes to makeup.”

The video also stars model Adesuwa Aighewi who plays Tiwa’s bestie and outfit advisor. All the ladies, including Aighewi’s background dancers, are rocking fresh box braids and laid edges. Tiwa shouted out her hairstylist Chyna Bee, wardrobe stylist Daniel Obasi, as well as Aremu, on her Instagram for the glam.

We thank them too for giving us this visually stunning representation of Black beauty. It’s what we want to fill our timelines with all summer long.