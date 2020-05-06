Stock Images/Getty

When it comes to the quest to look forever young, there isn’t much that women with maturing skin won’t try (vampire facials, breast milk anyone?). But some unique hacks are just a lot more fun than others.

Megwyn White, Director of Education for Satisfyer, a premier maker of satisfaction toys and gadgets, agrees. According to White, orgasms are an inexpensive and effective way to increase your natural glow. And renowned Obstetrics and Gynecology Physician Tosha Rogers seconds that assertion.

According to these experts, here are a four key ways orgasms can keep your skin looking and feeling younger and glowing longer:

1. During an orgasm, a surge of endorphins and oxytocin are released from the brain. These hormones and chemicals regulate and lower cortisol levels, which in turn helps to reduce inflammation and naturally ward off skin ailments. “Oxytocin is really known as the ‘cuddle hormone,'” says Dr. Rogers. “It is the anti-stress, which is why it lowers the cortisol levels, which is the stress hormone. Anything that creates happiness and decreases stress decreases inflammation.”

2. Orgasms also help to raise estrogen levels, which supports collagen growth in the body, aiding in the prevention of wrinkles and aging skin. Estrogen also helps to lock in the skin’s moisture, keeping skin hydrated and plump, according to White.

3. Orgasms facilitate better beauty sleep through the production of hormones and neurotransmitters, including prolactin and serotonin, which both help to induce and regulate deep, non-rem sleep. “Orgasms help elevate the levels of dopamine in the brain,” Dr. Rogers explains. “This acts as a ‘satisfied’ hormone and produces a sense of comfort and euphoria, thus resulting in better sleep.”

4. Additionally, sexual activity increases blood flow and circulation, allowing for more oxygen-filled blood cells to reach your face, which can result in a radiant look. “Orgasmic expression also increases micro-expressions within the face, supporting the elasticity and tone of tissues which might otherwise be caught in contractive patterns which can result in wrinkle formation,” says White.

The quarantine quality time might lead to better skin for both of you

So whether you’re getting it on with a partner, or quarantined solo, you can still use this lesser explored option to get your skin together. And while anything can be bad for you in excess, there’s very little worry that you’ll overdo it in this instance.

“Overstimulation is absolutely possible when it comes to the body,” White explains. “That being said, the female body is capable of having multiple orgasms, with a shorter refractory (recovery) period in between climaxes. If a woman is capable of multiple orgasms, she shouldn’t worry about the amount, but rather whether the stimulation itself feels overly aggressive or intense. If she experiences any pain or discomfort, it’s important to take a break.”