We (Still) ♥ Summer

Hey! Summer isn’t over yet! So, keep that gorgeous glow going with smooth, healthy skin that’s always swimsuit ready.

Did you know that Melanin is activated by UV light? Now that doesn’t mean you should skip the beach or the pool, just prep before you go. Knowing that melanin-rich skin, like yours, can lose water faster in the summer sun, stash a water bottle and SPF in your bag—hydration and protection are absolute musts. Pair that with gentle exfoliation to avoid irritation and darkening of hyperpigmented spots—and a great way to do that is with a good shave.

Let’s get real, not all skin is the same, so why should we shave like it is? Here are a few tips for summer shaving for all you melanin-rich humans out there!

No matter where you are shaving, start with moisture! Skipping the shower and dry shaving on the way to the beach may sound like a good idea, but yikes—remember that hydration is a must, in all forms. Dry hair is difficult to cut and breaks down the fine edge of a razor blade, and no one needs in-grown hairs!

In-grown hairs are more likely to occur in people with darker skin. But we got you! It’s all about the razor you choose and your technique. Shave in the direction of the hair growth—going horizontally for your bikini, from the outside to the inside of the upper thigh and groin area, using smooth even strokes. Shave with Venus for Pubic Hair & Skin to help prevent bumps, in-growns, and irritation. The only razor with patented irritation defense bar, it removes coarse, curly hair with blades that barely touch skin.

Having the right razor really makes all the difference. The Venus Comfortglide 5 Coconut locks in moisture and leaves skin feeling hydrated and nourished thanks to its coconut-scented moisture bars with Olay skin conditioners and a touch of vitamin E. Plus, it has 5 blades, so you know you’ll get a lasting smoothness you’ll love.



Stop settling for irritated, dry skin. Gillette Venus has a range of razors made with all hair and skin needs in mind. Find the one that works for you and let your skin be free to hit the beach, make a splash at the pool, or just lounge in your favorite swimsuit.