Michael Buckner/GG2025/Penske Media via Getty Images

Last night, The Bear star Ayo Edebiri—nominated for her performance as Sydney Adamu—channeled a ‘90s Julia Roberts at the 82nd annual Golden Globe Awards. To match her custom Loewe suit (and golden feathered tie), makeup artist Dee Carrion highlighted Edebiri’s complexion with luminous Armani Beauty products. But, her $40 Acqua Highlighter and Cheek Tint didn’t act alone.

Behind the actress’s skin were the hands of Shila Beauty Center, Black Hollywood’s most frequented facial spa for award season. From Jodie Turner-Smith at the Met Gala to Quinta Brunson and Sheryl Lee Ralph at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party, the spa, located in the heart of Beverly Hills, is a pre-show destination for their celebrity-approved lymphatic massage.

The center’s founder and massage therapist Shirlei Silva moved from Brazil to the U.S. in 2019 to pursue her “American dream” which, like most industry-acclaimed stars, landed her on Rodeo Drive. Managing several jobs to afford the cost of living in Los Angeles, “I noticed that the beauty industry in America is in high demand,” Silva says. “I decided to attend massage school, where I went deeper into anatomy, nutrition, and various techniques.”

Known for her personalized approach to facials, from “firm, precise movements” while performing lymphatic drainage, to “gentle techniques” to stimulate the lymphatic system during facial treatments, Silva’s sculpting and contouring reduces tension, swelling, and puffiness, which is popular ahead of award shows.

Under Edebiri’s makeup, the lymphatic drainage massage acted as a “detox” for her skin, and through improved circulation, boosted her red carpet radiance. However beneficial the treatment, “many of my first time clients have never heard of ‘face lymphatic drainage’ or ‘TMJ massage’ before,” Silva says. “My work can make a significant difference in their lives, especially for individuals dealing with post-surgery recovery or cancer treatment.”

With cosmetic surgery on the rise in Hollywood, Silva works with Dr. Hakimi, one of the best plastic surgeons in Beverly Hills, to provide post-surgery lymphatic drainage to his patients as well. “This treatment is beneficial after surgery as it helps reduce swelling, bruising, and inflammation,” she says. “It promotes the removal of excess fluid and waste products from the body, accelerating the healing process and enhancing overall recovery.”

To get an A-list approved glow at home? Silva suggests tools and techniques like Gua Sha and dry brushing. She also recommends weekly lymphatic drainage even after the spa. For dry brushing, “I’ve tried many options and didn’t like most of them, but in my opinion, the best one on the market is from Herbitual,” she says, to compliment a gua sha treatment (which you can use three times a week.) “It has truly been a life changer.”