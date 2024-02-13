Sir John And Danessa Myricks Join Forces For Sergio Hudson’s FW24 Show

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Nothing says happy Black History Month like an all Black dream team during fashion week. Sergio Hudson’s FW24 show last night brought together celebrity makeup artist Sir John, makeup brand founder Danessa Myricks, and hair stylists Andrea Wilson and Tamika Gibson. The team created sultry looks to pair with the corsets and catsuits that were sent down the runway.

“I was inspired by how much strength I saw in the wardrobe and the beautiful corsetry. There was a lot of fluid femininity,” Sir John tells ESSENCE. “Sergio Hudson makes clothes for women who have places to be. I wanted to add to that with the makeup. We wanted an everyday feel without feeling too dolly or frilly,” he says of the look, which included a smokey eye and soft blush.

Getting the job done required the Yummy Skin Blurring Powder as the key product. “It’s designed to really look like skin. No one can tell anything is there but it will blur out all of your insecurities,” Myricks says of the hit product. Additionally, Sir John utilized the brand’s award-winning palette, Groundwork. “He also has his hands on the next iteration of that palette, which is called Blooming Romance,” filled with peach tones and set to launch in March.

NEW YORK, USA – FEBRUARY 12: A model walks the runway during the Sergio Hudson Ready to Wear Fall/Winter 2024-2024 fashion show as part of the New York Fashion Week on February 12, 2024 in New York. (Photo by Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)

“But this is truly the best day ever,” not just because she gets to see her products come to life on the catwalk, but also because of who she gets to collaborate with. “I get to sponsor Sergio Hudson with Sir John. I’m obsessed with him and the way he thinks about beauty. It’s an honor and a privilege. What more can you ask for?”

And more was certainly more when it came to the hair, too. “We’re doing 80s big hair. It’s bouncy and full,” Gibson says of the custom, sandy brown and dirty blonde wigs. “It’s sexy.” And the co-stylist Andrea Wilson adds, “Sergio loves drama. He loves hair. Last season he said to me, ‘they can come to the showroom if they only want to see clothes.’” As for this season’s go-big-or-go-home hair, the team utilized the Kenra Root Lifting Spray, Volume Spray, and their mousse.

But the biggest inspiration of all, for this show, was the forever blueprint; as Sir John says, “the Black women who lift us up everyday,” such as Veronica Webb, who walked the show. “Sergio makes women look and feel beautiful,” Myricks adds. “I think we all have the same intention. We just want to help women from all walks of life feel good in their skin and feel confident in how they move.”