Beyoncé’s Makeup Artist, Sir John, Named First Makeup Creative Director At Kilian Paris

When it comes to unique and sophisticated scents, there’s a reason Kilian Paris is completely irresistible to A-list celebs — including our favorite bad gal, Rihanna (Love, Don’t Be Shy is said to be her favorite (and signature) perfume).

And for a brand that’s already larger than life — they just got even bigger.

A top name in the luxury fragrance market, now as part of the brand’s makeup expansion, industry veteran and beloved celebrity makeup artist Sir John will join as Kilian Paris’ first Makeup Creative Director. Sir John will work closely with Founder Kilian Hennessy to help shape the brand’s makeup vision, philosophy, artistry, and innovation, while embodying the ‘Don’t be Shy’ motto at the heart of KILIAN PARIS’ nightlife spirit.

“Makeup has the ability to immediately put you in a festive mood and uplift the party, just as fragrance,” says Sir John in a release from the brand. “Both tell a story and transmit how you want to show up in the world. I am honored to have the opportunity to work with Kilian Hennessy and the KILIAN PARIS family to share my vision of makeup. I can’t wait to create the most luxurious products to pair with the brand’s amazing perfumes and bring to life the most stunning looks to party all night long.”

Sir John is perhaps best known for working with Beyoncé, as well as Serena Williams, Viola Davis, Gabrielle Union and Naomi Campbell. Over the course of 20 years, the now very sought-after makeup artist has worked his way to the top of an industry where success is contingent on making connections.

“Sir John is a true fan and advocate of KILIAN PARIS,” says Founder Kilian Hennessy. “His incredible expertise will allow him to infuse a bold new vision into our makeup. He’s been an innovative makeup artist in the industry for over 15 years, working with celebrities and stellar artists of the music and fashion industries, making him the perfect partner for KILIAN PARIS.”

A match made in Parisian heaven.