Courtesy of Brand

Settling for the closest shade of concealer is, fortunately, a time of the past. Being an exceptional cosmetics brand in today’s world means developing products that promote genuine inclusion. The latest beauty launch that considers all skin shades and tones is Sephora Collection’s Best Skin Ever Concealer.

The new vegan concealer is offered in 50 shades – ranging from very fair skin to deeply melanated shades. In addition to the diverse range of skin hues, the concealer shades are also categorized by pink, neutral and yellow undertones. To fill in those tight gaps, each skin pigment is offered in the three undertones to achieve perfect matches and deliver a natural finish.

Not only does the product’s formula melt into natural skin tones, but Sephora Collection’s Best Skin Ever Concealer also delivers full coverage and offers multi-use with the ability to conceal, spot correct blemishes and contour without caking or drying the skin. The weightless concealer is also infused with ingredients that promote skincare benefits, such as algae extract to provide a protective skin barrier and hyaluronic acid to promote hydration. And for those who usually keep their makeup products close while on the go, this formula eliminates the need for touch-ups as it’s built for long-wearing scenarios.

Sephora Collection’s Best Ever Skin Concealer is available for purchase now on sephora.com and in-stores for $15.