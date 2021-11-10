How often do you go into the Sephora store for one to two things and end up leaving with a lot more and spending a lot more than you intended? Trust me, you are not alone. Good news is you don’t have to sacrifice your retail therapy or skincare regimens. We’re here to let you know that it’s the perfect time to stock up on all of your favorite beauty products at Sephora because their Holiday Savings Event is live now through November 15th. Check those medicine cabinets and makeup bags, make a list, and take advantage of these deals.

Before you fill up your cart, let’s lay down the guidelines for Sephora’s Holiday Savings Event. All beauty insider members will be able to shop at a discount using the code YAYHOLIDAY online. For Insiders, the first and free tier of the Sephora Beauty Insider program, 10% will be discounted when using the code – VIB members will receive 15% off and Rogue members will receive 20% off. In addition to the discount code, there is a selection of items that are currently marked down, and all beauty insiders will receive 30% off products from the Sephora Collection.

Sephora’s Holiday Savings Event will be active online and in stores until Monday, November 15th. Don’t let this opportunity pass you by – it only happens twice a year and the next time it comes around will be Spring 2022.

Shop from a selection of Sephora’s Black-owned brands ahead.