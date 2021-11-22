Sephora Has Massive Markdowns For Cyber Week

If you’re looking to wow your favorite beauty enthusiasts and self-care aficionado, then get your shopping bags ready because Sephora is offering big deals and limited edition collections before Black Friday 2021. Today, Sephora is launching Cyber Week which will offer amazing deals just like Black Friday. You can shop exclusive deals from your favorite brands that include Fenty, Pattern by Tracee Ellis Ross, YSL Beauty and Pat McGarth all in one place.
During Sephora’s Holiday Savings event, customers can join the retailer’s free Beauty Insider shopping program to save 30% on popular items in the Sephora Collection. Once you earn at least 100 points, you can cash them in for a free gift. If you’re a frequent shopper and want to save on two-day shipping, subscribing to Sephora FLASH gets you free two-day shipping for one year, for an annual cost of $15. From inclusive makeup brands to skincare and hair essentials, Sephora has everything you need to make anyone on your beauty and self-care list happy.
Below, see the amazing gift sets by some of our favorite beauty brands.
Get a glimpse of all the phenomenal limited-edition gift sets during Cyber Week at Sephora.com
SEPHORA COLLECTION Holiday Vibes- 7 Piece Skincare Essentials Set
A holiday set in a reusable pouch with seven essential skincare products for on-the-go use.
Photo Courtresy of Sephora
PAT McGRATH LABS Mini MatteTrance™ Lipstick Duo
For the ultimate cosmetic lover, a duo of must-have peach-toned Mini MatteTranceTM lipsticks.
Photo Courtesy of Sephora
Sephora Favorites Fresh Picks Perfume Sampler Set
The ideal little perfume package comes with five sweet aromas ranging from berry to citrus. With the Sephora Collection Pomegranate Eye Mask, these will look amazing whether you’re going out or staying in! Choose your favorite perfume and receive a complimentary travel size of the featured fragrance.
Photo Courtesy of Sephora
Sephora Favorites Black-Owned Beauty Set
Sephora believes in, stands behind, and returns to a kit featuring beauty, skincare, and hair items from Black-owned brands.
PATTERN by Tracee Ellis Ross Winter Curls & Coils Kit
Hydration Shampoo, Heavy Conditioner, and Styling Cream are included in this set to keep your hair moisturized and hydrated during the dry winter months.
Photo Courtesy of Sephora
FENTY BEAUTY by Rihanna Glossy Posse: Fantasy 4Sum 4-Piece Gloss Bomb Set
A limited-edition set that includes three micro Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizers and a full-size Gloss Bomb Cream, all of which include brand-new, set-exclusive colors.
Photo Courtesy of Sephora
Briogeo Honey Hydration Don’t Despair, Repair! Hair Repair Kit
A kit that includes a hair mask that has been shown to increase moisture by up to 88 percent after just two uses, as well as a travel-size version of the bestselling repair shampoo and conditioner.
Photo Courtesy of Sephora
FORVR Mood Mini Candle Gift Set- Core Collection
Salty lemon, tropical fruit, pineapple, and lavender are combined with soft white cedar, caramel, musk, and vanilla in these candles. With familiar comfort elements, these scents will awaken your senses. This FORVR Mood small candle set is ideal for you and your loved ones, whether you’re pampering yourself or treating a friend.
Photo Courtesy of Forvr Mood
BREAD BEAUTY SUPPLY Wash-Day Essentials Kit for Curly & Textured Hair
A kit that provides everything you need for soft, healthy strands on wash day.
Photo Courtesy of Sephora
