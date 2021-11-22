Sephora Has Massive Markdowns For Cyber Week

If you’re looking to wow your favorite beauty enthusiasts and self-care aficionado, then get your shopping bags ready because Sephora is offering big deals and limited edition collections before Black Friday 2021. Today, Sephora is launching Cyber Week which will offer amazing deals just like Black Friday. You can shop exclusive deals from your favorite brands that include Fenty, Pattern by Tracee Ellis Ross, YSL Beauty and Pat McGarth all in one place.

During Sephora’s Holiday Savings event, customers can join the retailer’s free Beauty Insider shopping program to save 30% on popular items in the Sephora Collection. Once you earn at least 100 points, you can cash them in for a free gift. If you’re a frequent shopper and want to save on two-day shipping, subscribing to Sephora FLASH gets you free two-day shipping for one year, for an annual cost of $15. From inclusive makeup brands to skincare and hair essentials, Sephora has everything you need to make anyone on your beauty and self-care list happy.

Below, see the amazing gift sets by some of our favorite beauty brands.

Get a glimpse of all the phenomenal limited-edition gift sets during Cyber Week at Sephora.com