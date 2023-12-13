Sephora’s 2024 Accelerate Program Welcomes 8 Brand Founders

Variety /Getty Images

Inequity is an epidemic in the beauty industry. Over 11% of all beauty customers are Black, but we own only 2.5% of total revenue from an industry we heavily influence. Because of this, Sephora created their Accelerate Program, a longstanding brand incubator that supports emerging BIPOC beauty businesses. Now in its 9th year, Sephora announced the names of eight brand founders– across hair, makeup, skincare and fragrance– who will join the program in 2024.

The 6 month program includes financial and business support– everything from mentorships and operations, to investors and grants. In addition to personalized consultations and weekly curriculums– like a masterclass on brand and assortment strategies with Tatcha’s Vicky Tsai– the founders have an opportunity to launch at Sephora after the program ends.

“Accelerate continues to serve as a vehicle for discovering, cultivating, and even launching these amazing brands that represent so many of our clients and the world today,” says Kristin Odegaard, Senior Director at Sephora. Out of a record 800 plus applicants, “we are thrilled to reveal the 2024 finalists of the Accelerate program and officially welcome them to the Sephora family.”

Below, learn more about the founders– and their incredible brands to add to the top of your holiday shopping list– invited into the program.

Roz Samimi, banuskin

Roz Samini struggled with chronic acne for 15 years. In part, because she was using the wrong skincare products. But, after cycling through dermatologists, extractions and diet changes, Samini’s skin only got worse.

With an irritated skin barrier, she founded banuskin with the belief that acne should never hold you back from your skincare goals. Since then, she has been developing a full range of products formulated for acne-prone skin to launch in the new year.

Hannah Diop, Sienna Naturals

Co-founded by Issa Rae and Hannah Diop, Sienna Naturals is a hair care brand formulated to elevate wash day for textured hair. For Diop, eco-friendly hair rituals were at the foundation of her upbringing, but products marketed for textured hair were infested with harsh chemicals.

After 8 years of research, testing, and development, she founded Sienna Naturals in 2012 with her sister-in-law Issa Rae. Their clinically-proven, clean products are formulated to cleanse, treat, condition and style your hair texture, maintaining the health of your delicate kinks.

Yasmin Zeinab, ABI AMÉ

While there is trending attention on anti-aging face care, the body is often left out. After many conversations with women about body care, ABI AMÉ founder, Yasmin Zeinab, heard enough from her community to start developing skincare for the body. Powered by active ingredients, Zeinab created a solution for soft, greaseless hydration to repair dry skin.

Diipa Buller-Khosla, indē wild

indē wild founder, Diipa Buller-Khosla, has long known her calling was in holistic beauty. Raised in India, Buller-Khosla’s perspective is rooted in traditional Ayurvedic medicine, reinforced by an Ayurvedic doctor and dermatologist for a mother.

She harnessed the powers of tradition and science to develop her skin and hair care brand, which is enriched with superfood ingredients and advanced chemistry. As the world’s first global Ayurvedistry™ brand, indē wild launched in 4 different countries within 9 months last year.

Katini Yamaoka, Katini Skin

Raised plant-based from birth and educated at a neo-humanistic school, Katini Yamaoka learned about natural healing at a young age. Her enriched world view– including the Australian rainforest and the New York City metropolis– informed the start of her skincare brand Katini Skin. As the home of facial and body oils harvested from organic flora across the globe, the brand’s key ingredients are in homage to Yamaoka’s cultural heritage across Africa, Japan, and Australia.

It’s the perfect time of year to indulge in home fragrances. Founded in 2014, Harlem Perfume Co.’s inspiration stems from the heart of Harlem and the soul of jazz. From memories of sniffing through her aunt’s exotic perfumes as a child, Johnson now shares this passion for luxe aromas through her company.

Denise Vasi, MAED Beauty

As a fan of deep red lips, it was a no-brainer that Denise Vasi decided to create MAED Beauty. Launching in 2024, the brand is a blend between self-expression and self-care, and offers decadent lip care for daily wear.

Quani Burnett, Soft Rows

Quani Burnett founded Soft Rows as a culturally-inclusive beauty brand to prioritize, and not tokenize, textured hair. The brand is deeply rooted in high-performing, clean solutions, and Burnett’s hair journey, which began in the laps of women in her village.