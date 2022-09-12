Black Woman-Owned Brand ‘Hyper Skin’ Strikes Major Distribution Deal With Sephora—Launches In 250+ Stores

They say that Black don’t crack. Thanks to a new deal, that’s going to be truer than ever.

Hyper Skin, a wildly popular skincare brand, recently announced they’ve struck a deal with Sephora, debuting products in more than 250+ nationwide.

The brand’s founder, Desiree Verdejo shared she’s humbled by the feat.

“We are so thrilled to have officially launched in 250 Sephora stores across the country,” Verdejo said in a statement shared with Essence. “My goal with Hyper Skin has always been to meet our consumers where they are, so being a part of the Next Big Thing curation at Sephora will be a catalyst for becoming even more accessible to our community.”

The brand focuses on inclusive treatments for women of color ,with its hero brand honing on a major issue: discoloration.

“While our full product collection is available online at Sephora, we’re excited to welcome our hero Hyper Even Brightening Dark Spot Vitamin C Serum and new Hyper Even Brightening Gel Cleanser to the shelves in person,” Verdejo said.

The best-selling products will receive prime placement on Sephora shelves, including the major retailer’s ‘Next Big Thing’ display.

The success of the brand isn’t lost on Verdejo, who launched Hyper Skin less than three years ago.

“It needs to be known that less than 1% of Black women-owned businesses receive investment,” shared in a 2020 interview. “It’s inconsistent that brands are not getting investment, but that they would succeed on the shelves of numerous retailers or be able to multiply their inventory in a way that this market is now demanding. It’s not a recipe for success. All of the things need to be aligned, and everyone that’s a key player in the market knows that because that’s what’s done for the brands that we know the names of. I think that needs to be the case for Black-owned brands as well if there’s really truly a desire to see them succeed and be accessible to all consumers.”

The brand can be found at Sephora.com and in their stores nationwide.