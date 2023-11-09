17 Self-Care Gifts Under $100 to Give to Your Friends and Family

Shutterstock / Jacob Lund.

Self-care is all about finding comfort. There are various methods to unwind, relax, and declutter your mind. Especially these days, we all deserve to come together and prioritize each other’s mental health. And with the holidays fast approaching, what better way to treat your family and close friends than with the gift of much-deserved self-care?

Taking care of ourselves and our loved ones is always important. So, giving a gift that encourages self-care can be a great way to express your gratitude for their presence in your life. And, afterall, who doesn’t love to spend time pampering themselves or getting a good night’s sleep? Whether it’s a Gua Sha Duo from Pink Moon for an at-home lymphatic drainage massage or the classic Dr. Teals salts for a relaxing bath, wellness gifts like these can instantly lift someone’s spirits.

And self-care doesn’t mean you necessarily have to break the bank, either. That said, below, find 17 of the best self-care gifts for under $100.

