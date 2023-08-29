Top 5 Products To Use Before Your Beauty Sleep

courtesy of Slip

Beauty sleep, a phrase accrediting deep sleep to beautification, is a beauty secret we should all fall into. From less breakouts and eye puffiness, to cell regeneration and immune boost, a good night’s rest is a form of self carer reflected not just inner, but outer beauty as well. Here’s Essence Beauty’s top 7 products to help you fall into a deeper sleep every night.

Therabody, a percussive therapy company, has a range of products to help relax your body. The SmartGoggles are a new edition to Therabody as the only eye mask powered by SmartSense Technology™.

SmartGoggles have customized treatments to lower your heart rate before bed. A smart wearable for sleep, focus, and stress, the goggles can help reduce headaches and anxiety, relieve eye strain, and lull you fast asleep.

Sleeping Beauty® is the Love Wellness blend of dreamy ingredients to help you relax and fall asleep. Formulated with melatonin, Sleeping Beauty helps regulate the body’s sleep wake cycle to fall asleep faster and stay sleep longer.

Other ingredients, like Valerian root and Magnesium will help you relax and improve sleep quality without morning drowsiness.

Consult your healthcare provider before starting any supplement regimen.

Vitruvi, an air care product company, helps you feel at home in your space. Let the long-lasting Stay Diffuser scent your home with oils for up to 18 hours, from bath to bed — and the morning after.

With three flexible time settings, the diffuser can run for six continuous hours and 12 or 18 intermittent hours. Stay has an optional LED soft glow if you prefer with a dim light throughout the darkness of night. Go to bed with aromatherapy to dream deep, and wake up more relaxed.

What is beauty sleep without nightly skin care?

Tatcha, a Japanese-inspired skin care company collaborated with Slip, a silk beauty products company, on beauty sleep kits. The Silken Dreams Duo is a limited edition silk pillowcase and facial serum kit to reduce wrinkles as you dream.

Fall into a deep sleep without deep lines with a wrinkle-smoothing retinol alternative and an exclusive silk pillowcase. The anti-aging, anti-sleep crease, and anti-bed head duo harmonizes for you to wake up to skin as lustrous as silk — and protect your hair if your scarf slips off.

Wake up hydrated, not just with water, but air.

The Vitruvi Cloud Humidifier is a cool mist humidifier to hydrate the air in your home as you sleep. Go to bed with a whisper quiet Cloud of air as you wake up to hydrated skin and hair. The humidifier has a flexible time setting from 8 to 24 hours, and a light-free setting to not disturb a dark room.