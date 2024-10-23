How To Nail TikTok’s 'Sade Girl' Makeup Trend This Fall

Paul Natkin/WireImage

TikTok is a gold mine for beauty inspiration. From trendy braids to nails and makeup, there’s always something new to try. Of all the app has to offer, nothing is more exciting than a new aesthetic. Balletcore, soft glam, latte makeup, old money—these are just a few of the TikTok beauty aesthetics that likely graced your FYP over the last year. There’s no denying the appeal of these looks. Many have gone viral since debuting, and the latest Sade Girl aesthetic is poised to do the same.

If you’re of a certain age, you’re probably familiar with Sade’s R&B hits. For decades, the singer has delivered classic songs that are still popular today. But her signature beauty look is just as timeless. The slicked-back ponytail with thick braid, fluffy brows, and bold lips are all classics that are inspiring the Sade Girl aesthetic.

Below, celebrity makeup artist Dominique Della breaks down the trend and shares tips for recreating the look.

What elements define the “Sade Girl” makeup trend?

To be fair, there are a lot of makeup trends that focus on an au-natural look. Sheer coverage and no-makeup makeup looks have been trending for a while now. The Sade Girl aesthetic leans into this style but embraces the singer’s sultry look—think effortless and chic. Della tells ESSENCE that the core of the Sade Girl trend lies with healthy skin and earth-toned makeup. “It’s all about a glowy base enhanced with lots of bronzer and toasty elements like terracotta blush, brown sultry eyes, and a deep lip.”

How to do “Sade Girl” makeup

When thinking of Sade, a tonal look comes to mind. Sure, the songstress was famous for her cherry-red lips, but as Della explains, her natural makeup and dewy skin were just as memorable. To recreate this trend, Della notes that you’ll want to start with a good skincare routine to enhance your natural glow and build the look from there. After prepping the skin, try using a glowy primer to give the skin a lightly illuminated look.

This trend is all about a monochromatic look, so matching the tones of your makeup will be key. “Pairing your bronzer with your eyeshadow will give you a more cohesive look,” says Della. Once you’ve bronzed your skin, she recommends using a cream blush in a rich reddish-brown shade. “A cream formula can also be blended on the lips and will tie into the final look nicely.”

The best products for “Sade Girl” Makeup

