Let a Robot Do Your Lashes at LUUM Lash Beauty Salon

The future of beauty has arrived. LUUM Lash, a “lash lab” in Oakland, CA, developed a robot lash tech to apply extensions.

LUUM’s technology is the latest innovation in the beauty industry. The micro-precise machine can apply a set of lash extensions through repeated isolation of the client’s natural eyelashes for a personalized lash extension.

Designed for “beauty experience automation,” the patented combination of robotics, AI, and computer vision push LUUM Lash forward. The computer vision sees the client and adjusts the application process in real-time.

“LUUM employs best-in-class lash artists, who will guide you through your experience and design a look perfect for your unique lifestyle and anatomy,” Luum Precision Lash said in a statement. “They are specially trained to use our 100 percent safe Lash-Technology to delicately and swiftly apply your lash-extensions.”

For a new set of lash extensions, the process will last about 30 minutes and for fill-ins, only 20 minutes. The lashes will last about 2-3 weeks with prices similar to a manual lash tech appointment.

Viral on TikTok, LUUM Lash booked appointments for VIP clients to let a robot do their lashes. “These lash extensions are meant to be done faster, and soon both eyes can be done at the same time,” @perolikeofficial said on TikTok. “You can save profiles on the robot, so if there is a certain style you like you can get the style from any robot.”

“The first thing that jumps into people’s heads is ‘oh, robot, how is it going to be safe near my eye?’,” an engineer at LUUM Lash said. “We say that this is safer than a human session right now.” The machine is designed with robotics which can not touch the client, he explained. “The only thing that can touch you are these little [featherweight] tools that come down through a window.”

Take a look inside LUUM Lash’s four-step robotic process to applying lash extensions.

Arrival

Your lash tech will greet you to give a tour of the studio and technology when you arrive, according to LUUM Lash. The lash tech will demonstrate all of the safety assurances to support you throughout the process.

Next, they will help you decide a lash extension style. They offer three shapes and two length options for you to personalize how your lash extensions will look. They can save your preferences in a client profile for automatic reference in your next session.

The lash tech will then assist you as you recline in a spa chair, then offer any other items, from a blanket to headphones, you may like during the service.

Lash Prep

Your lash artist will gently cleanse your lashes and apply soft foam eye-masks to your upper and lower lids, a familiar process to any lash appointment.

These pads serve two purposes: first, to keep your eyes comfortable, still, and protected during the service; second, they help guide the vision of LUUM’s cutting-edge and micro-precise LashTechnology via way-finding markers printed on their surface.

Then, the lash tech will adjust your chair into position for the service. You may notice brightness as the system focuses a clear picture of your lash area into view.

Application

The lash tech will let you know what’s happening through each step to inform your comfort as the technology begins to softly apply your extensions. Many clients have reported the lash application feels like “butterfly kisses” or a “lash massage” and more delicate than human application, according to LUUM. The technology will apply extensions to one eye, then the other, but soon will be able to apply both at once.

Touch-ups

Your lash tech will inspect your new lashes once all of the extensions are applied. They can then apply any touch-ups or specific preferences to complete your fabulous look, if needed.

For more on LUUM Lash, their upcoming lash-enhancing cosmetics, and updates to their services visit luumlash.com.