Rihanna Explains Why It May Be A Wrap For Makeup Wipes

Photo: Getty

Who needs makeup for bed? Certainly not the new queen of skin care.

Rihanna takes it off just like the rest of us or at least those of us who remember. And she removes it all in one step but not with a makeup wipe.

The megastar revealed in a candid night-time routine video for Harper’s Bazaar, that she removes her “pretty makeup” with the Total Cleans’r Remove-It-All Cleanser from Fenty Skin before getting her beauty sleep– not that she needs any.

“Our Total Cleans’r is a 2-in-1. It’s a makeup remover and a cleanser. So whether you have makeup on or not, it can remove dirt and oil or break all of the makeup down and remove it in one step,“ said Rihanna, as she squeezed a dollop of the product onto her palm.

“Usually, if I’m not wearing makeup, I’ll try to wet my face first and then start my routine–lathering it down. But since I have makeup on, I’m going to lather it in my hands.”

Rihanna explained that rubbing the cleanser into her skin in a circular motion helps break the makeup down and that she only needs one wash, which is pretty impressive considering all of the residue makeup wipes tend to leave behind.

Fenty Skin Total Cleans’r, $25 | Photo Courtesy of Fenty Skin

“I used to use a lot of makeup wipes, a lot. And I didn’t really realize, what that was doing to the planet. And so, I think its kind of a wrap for makeup wipes,” said the 32-year-old.

“I want you to know that Fenty Skin is a clean brand, it’s vegan, it’s gluten-free and it’s very earth-conscious,” she said. And since the brand’s cleanser can remove makeup this efficiently, and reduce environmental waste, we understand why it may be a wrap for the popular towelettes.

The Total Cleans’r Remove-It-All Cleanser from Fenty skin retails for $25 and is available at FentySkin.com.