All The Beauty You Missed From The American Black Film Festival Honors
Getty Images
By Shalwah Evans ·

This weekend was all about honoring the achievements and remarkable contributions of Black artists in Hollywood. Following Saturday’s NAACP Image Awards, our favorite celebrities converged on the red carpet in Beverly Hills for the American Black Film Festival Honors.

It was a star-studded night where beauty was just as much front and center as the talent that abound. Beautiful braids, colorful pouts, and sensational shadows were ever so present. Ladies mixed it up, pulling from all the colors of the spectrum to create their dynamic beauty looks.

If you missed it, check out some of the outstanding looks that flooded the red carpet, and our senses.

01
Sheryl Lee Ralph
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
02
Angela Lewis
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
03
Meghan Ramsey
Leon Bennett/WireImage
04
Dawn-Lyen Gardner
Leon Bennett/WireImage
05
Michael Hyatt
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
06
Shahadi Wright Joseph
Leon Bennett/WireImage
07
Malinda Williams
Leon Bennett/WireImage
08
Logan Browning
Leon Bennett/WireImage
09
Javicia Leslie
Leon Bennett/WireImage
10
Nafessa Williams
Leon Bennett/WireImage
11
Alisha Wainwright
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
12
Amanda Gorman
Leon Bennett/WireImage
13
Debra Martin Chase
Leon Bennett/WireImage
14
Angela B Logan
Leon Bennett/WireImage
15
Bozoma Saint John
Leon Bennett/WireImage
16
Miss Lawrence
Leon Bennett/WireImage
17
Tanisha Long
Leon Bennett/WireImage
18
Erica Ash
Leon Bennett/WireImage
19
Vanessa Bell Calloway
Leon Bennett/WireImage
20
Connie Orlando
Leon Bennett/WireImage
21
Melina Matsoukas
Leon Bennett/WireImage
22
Cynthia Erivo
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
TOPICS: