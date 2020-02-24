All The Beauty You Missed From The American Black Film Festival Honors

This weekend was all about honoring the achievements and remarkable contributions of Black artists in Hollywood. Following Saturday’s NAACP Image Awards, our favorite celebrities converged on the red carpet in Beverly Hills for the American Black Film Festival Honors.
It was a star-studded night where beauty was just as much front and center as the talent that abound. Beautiful braids, colorful pouts, and sensational shadows were ever so present. Ladies mixed it up, pulling from all the colors of the spectrum to create their dynamic beauty looks.
If you missed it, check out some of the outstanding looks that flooded the red carpet, and our senses.
01
Sheryl Lee Ralph
02
Angela Lewis
03
Meghan Ramsey
04
Dawn-Lyen Gardner
05
Michael Hyatt
06
Shahadi Wright Joseph
07
Malinda Williams
08
Logan Browning
09
Javicia Leslie
10
Nafessa Williams
11
Alisha Wainwright
12
Amanda Gorman
13
Debra Martin Chase
14
Angela B Logan
15
Bozoma Saint John
16
Miss Lawrence
17
Tanisha Long
18
Erica Ash
19
Vanessa Bell Calloway
20
Connie Orlando
21
Melina Matsoukas
22
Cynthia Erivo