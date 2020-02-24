All The Beauty You Missed From The American Black Film Festival Honors

Getty Images

This weekend was all about honoring the achievements and remarkable contributions of Black artists in Hollywood. Following Saturday’s NAACP Image Awards, our favorite celebrities converged on the red carpet in Beverly Hills for the American Black Film Festival Honors.

It was a star-studded night where beauty was just as much front and center as the talent that abound. Beautiful braids, colorful pouts, and sensational shadows were ever so present. Ladies mixed it up, pulling from all the colors of the spectrum to create their dynamic beauty looks.

If you missed it, check out some of the outstanding looks that flooded the red carpet, and our senses.