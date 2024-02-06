Product Of The Week: TPH By Taraji’s Never Salty Scalp Scrub

Composite by ESSENCE staff.

In an industry where there is an overwhelming amount of product launches daily, Product Of The Week helps you cut through the noise. To help you find your new beauty and wellness favorites, this series highlights the tried-and-true products that our writers can’t live without.

Having a scalp routine can seem daunting to consider on self-care Sunday, but scalp treatment can be highly beneficial. An unhealthy scalp can cause dandruff, so it’s crucial to prioritize a healthy skin microbiome. Some of our favorite hair brands are now considering the benefits of scalp treatment in their line.

There are many different scalp treatments on the market. A few common treatments are detoxifying serums, shampoos, and scrubs for the scalp area specifically. My personal favorite is Taraji P. Henson’s Never Salty scalp scrub. Its duo-based applicator allows natural hair beauties to easily target their scalps for instant relief. The sugar-based product contains apple cider vinegar, peppermint, and sugar crystals. According to their site, peppermint invigorates the scalp, while apple cider vinegar deeply cleanses as the sugar scrub gently exfoliates. Peppermint is also great at stimulating hair growth.

My shower routine is nearly a part-time job, and Duo Action products help me not only grow my hair but also spend less time in the shower. I am also a victim of having a dry scalp. It’s crucial I give my scalp a good clean before bombarding it with products to last me the week.

When Never Salty showed up at my door, I wasn’t too sure what to expect.

To me, I was scrubbing my scalp just fine. Did I really need to add an extra step to my already vigorous shower routine? I decided to give the product a try and instantly felt a difference. I appreciated that the applicator was able to surpass my thick coarse hair and go right into my scalp. I started off in sections, allowed the product to marinate, and began working it in.

The peppermint delivered instant relief. As I continued to scrub, I noticed old product, that I was unable to get to with my fingertips, had dug up. It was that moment I began questioning if I was ever cleaning my scalp properly at all. When my shower routine was done, my scalp felt refreshed and renewed. Throughout the week my scalp felt comfortable, and the wash-and-go style only flourished. I think it’s safe to say that scalp scrubs are now an “in” for 2024.