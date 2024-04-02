Product Of The Week: SK-II Facial Treatment Mask

Composite by ESSENCE Staff

In an industry where there is an overwhelming amount of product launches daily, Product Of The Week helps you cut through the noise. To help you find your new beauty and wellness favorites, this series highlights the tried-and-true products that our writers can’t live without.

Late January, British makeup artist Pat McGrath presented her viral, history-making beauty look at the Maison Margiela SS24 Haute Couture show. The look was described as the “ultimate porcelain doll look,” taking the popular K-beauty glass skin trend to new theatrical heights. Luckily for us, “I believe in full disclosure,” McGrath said during the masterclass, where she shared the secrets behind the boundary pushing moment.

Turns out, she distilled peel-off masks, sachet masks, and sheet masks, before loading them into an airbrush tool to spray over doll-like makeup. Which is why when I first tried the fan-favorite SK-II PITERA™ Facial Treatment Mask at a facial event I couldn’t get McGrath out of my head. Furthermore, I now completely understand why their signature PITERA™ complex is a cult favorite.

SK-II’s proprietary, fermented bio-ingredient PITERA™ improves visible signs of skin damage and wrinkles is exclusive to the brand’s products. I received a gift bag at an SK-II facial event during fashion week before using the sheet mask for the second time at home. In a traditional Japanese skincare routine, you would apply your products from lightest to thickest. In other words, you would use the mask after cleansing and toning, and before your essence and moisturizer. First, I cleansed with the Shani Darden Cleansing Serum then followed with the Sake Toning Essence before applying the mask.

As soon as I positioned the custom-fit cotton onto my face, the mask flooded my skin with a cold slime (think: CosRX Snail Mucin). Next, I used the TheraFace Pro cold ring to massage in the PITERA™ serum which oozed from the mask, adding an extra tightening effect to the 15-minute treatment. By the last 5 minutes, excess serum dripped from my face which I massaged into my neck, chest, and arms for full-body benefits. After my timer went off, I removed the mask, revealing a rich porcelain-slugged complexion.

I damaged my skin barrier last year from the overuse of retinol and chemical peels, which, as a result, caused acne and hyperpigmentation. This mask helped restore my barrier damage thus protecting my skin from early signs of aging (my TruSkin® age is still 22). The PITERA™ stimulates the natural reproduction of hyaluronic acid, giving an intense hydration to dehydrated skin. SK-II claims the facial treatment mask helps with dullness, dryness, and uneven skin tones. I can confirm this is true and highly recommend giving it a try.