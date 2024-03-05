Product Of The Week: Therabody TheraFace PRO

COMPOSITE BY ESSENCE STAFF

In an industry where there is an overwhelming amount of product launches daily, Product Of The Week helps you cut through the noise. To help you find your new beauty and wellness favorites, this series highlights the tried-and-true products that our writers can’t live without.

A few months ago, my facialist introduced a new all-in-one skincare tool during my appointment. I’ve tried Therabody products before– like the SmartGoggles and Theragun– but never a tool designed to enhance my skin’s health. As I laid on the bed with my face slugged with conductive gel, she pressed the tool into my face to help sculpt my skin and by the end of the facial, I knew the TheraFace Pro was a must-have for my daily at-home self-care routine.

In 2022, the wellness technology company Therabody expanded into the skin category, thanks to their LED therapy TheraFace Mask and the multi-functional TheraFace Pro. The Pro device includes three percussive attachments for facial massaging, a microcurrent ring for sculpting, and three LED light therapy colors. Additionally, for the first step, there is a cleansing ring with additional hot and cold attachments as an add on.

You may have tried these therapies before, shoving your “anti-aging” toning device and cleansing brush under the bathroom sink or digging in your pocket for a $100 facial. But why, when you can visibly reduce wrinkles, relax your facial muscles, boost circulation, treat acne, and reduce pain in a single tool?

With the TheraFace Pro, you can personalize your skin care treatment with your preferred order, combination, duration, and more (everything from your daily lift and firm routine to tension relief). Personally, I like to concentrate on slowing aging, acne, and facial sculpting. After I cleanse my face, I lift and contour with the microcurrent attachment before using the blue LED setting for acne, and finishing off my routine with the cold ring to help my moisturizer penetrate deeper into my skin.

Although I forgo the cleansing ring attachment for my fingers (which works best with my Shani Darden Cleansing Serum), the TheraFace Pro is my favorite facial tool. Last week, I gave myself a full at-home facial before a flight, using the cold ring over my SKII PITERA™ Facial Treatment Mask for optimal absorption. My face felt hydrated for at least 72 hours after. I also can skip bi-monthly facials if I want to, because whenever I feel like spending extra time on my skin, I can from the comfort of my bathroom. It’s worth it to invest in this advanced skin care product. Your face will thank you.