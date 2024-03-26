Product Of The Week: Phlur Vanilla Skin Body Mist

COMPOSITE BY ESSENCE STAFF

I am on a mission to receive the compliment, “you look like you smell good,” in particular. I am someone who loves fragrances and I have been trying out a ton of perfumes and colognes lately. I can’t help but look to TikTok for inspiration– where I’ve found that so many influencers recommend adding a vanilla scent to your collection. Naturally, vanilla fragrances have become my latest obsession.

In my quest, I’ve discovered that a body mist is the perfect finishing touch to my look, as it enhances my beautiful chocolate brown skin. Recently, I received a sample of the Phlur Vanilla Skin Body Mist and it was a hit!

This vanilla scent is the equivalent to the perfect cashmere sweater in your wardrobe; adding warmth to your body. One of my girlfriend’s asked to use the body mist, and she shared that many men stopped to tell her she smells good. I remember hugging a man, and he couldn’t keep his hands off of me after I used it either.

The Phlur Vanilla Skin Body Mist is a fragrant mist that contains a blend of pink pepper, jasmine petals, cashmere wood, sugar crystals, and sandalwood. It leaves a captivating aroma on your body. It’s so good that it’s almost edible, as stated on the product website.

My next mission? To get a compliment on my cologne. But a man can dream.