Product Of The Week: Musk Therapy by Initio Parfum Privés

Composite by ESSENCE Staff

In an industry where there is an overwhelming amount of product launches daily, Product Of The Week helps you cut through the noise. To help you find your new beauty and wellness favorites, this series highlights the tried-and-true products that our writers can’t live without.

What we pack in our bags for our trip can make or break how good we feel about ourselves. Being away from home can be uncomfortable for some and our belongings bring us a sense of familiarity in unfamiliar territory. Fragrance, for example, has always been an essential part of making me feel at home within myself. As I prepared for my month-long trip to Bali, I knew packing the perfect one would be crucial to survive being away from home.

Packaging every fragrance I owned was tempting since I would be away for a while. But, deep down inside, I knew I would have to choose one perfume that could be fitting for day and night occasions. This was easier said than done. It was like a mother deciding which child is her favorite. As much as I love all my fragrances, I knew the fragrance that could truly satisfy me was Musk Therapy by Initio Parfum Privés.

Musk Therapy is a warm, luxurious scent that can make you feel like a hot girl in any climate. White sandalwood, bergamot, mandarin, and white magnolia notes create a captivating velvet scent. The fragrance also has hints of natural rose musk and white musk, making the balance of warm and light notes an ideal fragrance for both day and night. Travel and full sizes are generously available on the website for convenience and the travel size goes a long way since only a few sprays guarantee long-lasting results.

In a humid climate like Bali, the scent becomes a priority, more than clothing, on some days. Musk therapy has been great for taking over when my deodorant seems to give up. Although I don’t recommend using this fragrance as a deodorant substitute, I highly recommend it if you’re looking for a lovely scent that lasts a day of exploration.

Of all my fragrances, Musk Therapy by Initio Parfums Privés is my favorite “child” because I’m confident that I can rely on the product to make me smell pleasant in any situation. Still, most importantly, it’s a scent that brings me back to myself when I feel lonely or too far outside of my comfort zone. This fragrance reminded me that home isn’t about a location but about the little things that bring us peace.