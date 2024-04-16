Product Of The Week: Maybelline Lash Sensational Lengthening Mascara

Composite by ESSENCE Staff

I have a love for wearing mascara. It all began when I would watch my mother apply it while getting ready to head out for the day. Now, it’s my ultimate weapon when it comes to achieving stunning, voluminous lashes like Diana Ross. And, as someone who leads a busy lifestyle, I prefer makeup that’s quick and easy to apply. Therefore, mascaras have become my go-to solution.

I have been trying out numerous mascaras to give my lashes an extra boost, but most left them with clumps and flakes. During a visit to Target (one of my favorite stores where it’s impossible to leave without buying something), I stopped by the beauty department and was browsing through the mascaras. Maybelline has always been a brand that never fails to impress, and they have a mascara that I constantly rave about to my girlfriends: the Maybelline Lash Sensational Lengthening Mascara.

Anytime I wear it, I receive compliments on my lashes. I distinctly remember a time when I wore it to interview supermodel Anok Yai, and she couldn’t stop talking about them. This is thanks to the mascara giving my lashes a full-fan effect; looking almost as though I have falsies on.

To make things even better, this mascara is ophthalmologist-tested and has a buildable formula. The brush is curve-shaped, featuring ten layers of bristles that lift, brush, and coat every lash. It’s easy to remove and stays on for most of the day. At just $9, it’s an affordable option for anyone looking for lashes that last. Moreover, this mascara is free of parabens and safe to use for those who wear contacts.

So, if you, too, would like to make people think you’re wearing false lashes, grab this mascara on your next drugstore run and get ready to turn heads.