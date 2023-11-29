Product Of The Week: Vitruvi Oil Diffuser

Westend61/Getty Images

Home scents are a must this season. From hosting friends to holiday celebrations, your home will be remembered for the conversations, dinners, and of course, how it smells. According to the National Library of Medicine (NIH), odor-evoked memory has numerous benefits, from an increase in positive emotions to lower stress levels, and even a decrease in inflammation, all associated with the scent of your home.

Although, as a work-from-home writer, my apartment is not only a living space for hosting but a 24/7 workspace. From cooking to sleeping, writing to editing, finding an aromatic home tool to diffuse a fragrance throughout my New Jersey studio is a must. In the past, I burned incense most of the time and occasionally, a few candles. However, over the years, I have accumulated over 30 essential oils from Aesop before they were discontinued. With that, I set out to find an aromatic tool which holds decorative value, but also a tool to work through my since stationary collection of oils.

A few days ago, I received the Vitruvi Stone Diffuser as a birthday gift. I had the diffuser on my mood board for a while, first learning about the product years ago, and waiting for the right moment to add it to my cart, but never got around to it. I was in the process of furnishing my studio and preferred to wait to add the award-winning diffuser as a piece of functional decor after my home felt fully furnished. This is because Stone is not just an aromatic diffuser. It functions as an art piece with a matte ceramic cover to give the appearance of stone, hence the product’s name.

The Stone Diffuser is ultrasonic, meaning the tool uses water and vibrations to diffuse the oil instead of heat. Stone also features natural air care, safely scenting the home without harsh chemicals or toxic ingredients, through a humidifier-like mist. Although the diffuser is rather small – standing at just 7 inches tall and 3.4 inches wide – the potent diffusion of essential oils scents up to 500 square-feet. Just fill the internal reservoir with water and add the recommended 20-30 drops of essential oil. Although, for a small studio, I find 20 drops is more than enough.

Out of eight earth-toned colors to compliment your home, from White to Sky, Cocoa to Sea, I selected the Charcoal toned diffuser to pair with my interior. The LED light at the base of the diffuser adds to the ambiance of the piece. Depending on your space, Vitruvi also offers three other oil diffusers: Move, a matte metal cordless tool; Glow, a BPA-free recycled plastic with a light; and Stay, a long-lasting tool with up to 18 hours of diffusion. However, due to the ceramic finish, optional LED light, and dual-time settings, Stone should be at the top of anyone’s wish list this holiday season.

