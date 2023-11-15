Fragrance is proven to boost not only your memory, but your mood. According to the National Library of Medicine, “the influence of fragrances such as perfumes and room fresheners on the psychophysiological activities of humans has been known for a long time.” With olfactory appeal growing in the beauty industry, “the sense of smell plays an important role in the physiological effects of mood, stress, and working capacity.” During SAD season and the holidays especially, shopping for a new fragrance may be the mood-boost you need.

At Aesop, for example, they have a range of fragrances– from fresh to resinous– created to transport you to another world. Their latest fragrance, Ouranon, exists between both aromas and balances herbals with dry woody notes. Similarly, Tom Ford’s Myrrhe Mystère has seductive, mystical resin notes, and is enriched with a vanilla mood. And while the popular Le Labo Santal 33 resonates with a cozy, smoking fire– just like Maison Margiela’s By The Fireplace– Jo Malone leans more uplifting thanks to orange bitters.

Below, get into 5 fragrances that will boost your mood this season.

